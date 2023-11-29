Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Heavy winds knock over Christmas tree in front of White House, but it’s back upright

Nov 28, 2023, 6:37 PM | Updated: 9:14 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Christmas Tree in front of the White House fell down Tuesday afternoon amid high winter winds.

The tree, a 40-foot Norway spruce from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest, had been planted just two weeks ago on the White House Ellipse, an area known as President’s Park. According to the National Park Service, it fell over around 1 p.m. Tuesday amid heavy wind gusts that reached as high at 46 mph at nearby Reagan National Airport.

NPS spokeswoman Jasmine Shanti said in an email that after “replacing a snapped cable,” the tree was back upright by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The lighting of the tree is an annual White House holiday tradition with a countdown and musical performances. This year’s tree is a new one, replacing an older tree that, according to NPS, developed a fungal disease known as “needle cast” that caused its needles to turn brown and fall off.

The tree was scheduled to be lit Thursday, but there was no indication from the White House whether Tuesday’s incident will delay that. The Christmas tree outside the U.S. Capitol building was lit successfully Tuesday.

United States News

Hostages are brought to Sheba Hospital in Israel....

Associated Press

With deadline looming, diplomats seek to extend Gaza truce; more hostages, prisoners are freed

The United States urged Israel to better protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza if it follows through on its promise to resume the war.

2 hours ago

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May 17, ...

Associated Press

Democratic lawmaker moves to force a vote this week on expelling Rep. George Santos from the House

The Democrat called it a necessary step if Republicans fail to act in light recent reporting that Santos stole from his campaign funds.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Writer John Nichols, author of ‘The Milagro Beanfield War’ with a social justice streak, dies at 83

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Writer John Nichols, best known for his populist novel, “The Milagro Beanfield War,” has died. He was 83. Nichols died Monday at home in Taos, New Mexico, amid declining health linked to a long-term heart condition, said daughter Tania Harris of Albuquerque. Nichols won early recognition with the 1965 publication […]

4 hours ago

A woman gathers possessions to take before a homeless encampment was cleaned up in San Francisco, T...

Associated Press

Cities crack down on homeless encampments. Advocates say that’s not the answer

Homeless people and their advocates say the sweeps are cruel and a waste of taxpayer money. They say the answer is more housing.

4 hours ago

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, photo, District Attorney Jackie Johnson campaigns for reelect...

Associated Press

Judge rejects effort to dismiss case against former DA charged in Ahmaud Arbery killing’s aftermath

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A judge Tuesday refused to dismiss misconduct charges against a former Georgia prosecutor accused of hindering the investigation into the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery. The one-page ruling by Senior Judge John R. Turner comes 20 months after defense attorneys for former District Attorney Jackie Johnson filed a legal motion arguing […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Activist who acknowledged helping flip police car during 2020 protest sentenced to 1 year in prison

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A well-known west Philadelphia activist who acknowledged having helped overturn a police car during 2020 protests following the death of George Floyd has been sentenced to a year in prison. Anthony Smith was sentenced Tuesday following a guilty plea in June to a federal charge of obstructing law enforcement during a civil […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Heavy winds knock over Christmas tree in front of White House, but it’s back upright