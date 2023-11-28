Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Democratic lawmaker moves to force a vote this week on expelling Rep. George Santos from the House

Nov 28, 2023, 1:08 PM | Updated: 3:50 pm

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May 17, ...

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May 17, 2023. The House Ethics panel says it has found “substantial evidence” of lawbreaking by Republican Rep. George Santos of New York and has referred its findings to the Justice Department. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic lawmaker moved Tuesday to force a vote this week on expelling Rep. George Santos from the House, calling it a necessary step if Republicans fail to take action in light of the recent ethics report that found Santos blatantly stole from his campaign and deceived donors.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., brought back to the floor legislation he first introduced in February to force the expulsion vote. Republicans were successful in turning aside Garcia’s earlier effort, but now that the Ethics Committee has released its findings about Santos from its monthslong investigation, Garcia said it’s time to act.

“Whatever it takes to get that vote this week, is what we’re doing,” Garcia said.

Expelling Santos, a Republican from New York, would require support from at least two-thirds of House members voting. Garcia said he expects to reach that number easily, which would make Santos just the sixth member of the House to be removed by his colleagues, and only the third since the Civil War.

Santos has rejected any suggestion he step down before an expulsion vote.

“Expel me and set the precedent so we can see who the judge, jury and executioners in Congress are,” Santos said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “The American people deserve to know!”

Santos has survived two prior expulsion votes. The first occurred in May on Garcia’s resolution when the House, at the urging of then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, voted along party lines to refer the matter to the Ethics panel. The second vote occurred earlier this month when fellow New York Republicans sought to distance themselves from their scandal-plagued colleague and forced a vote.

Many who voted against expulsion said it was important to wait on the Ethics panel to complete its investigation.

“In modern times, it is House precedent that Representatives are only expelled after conviction of a felony,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., said in a prepared statement. “In the matter involving Rep. Santos, the Ethics Committee has now found and documented conduct that is as serious as that of Members who on prior occasions have been expelled following felony convictions.”

Lofgren voted against expulsion earlier this month. She said precedents are important to follow, but “every precedent had a first time” and that now she would vote to expel.

The Ethics panel’s report released Nov. 16 was unsparing in its criticism, concluding that Santos “sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit.”

“He blatantly stole from his campaign. He deceived donors into providing what they thought were contributions to his campaign but were in fact payments for his personal benefit,” the report said.

The Ethics Committee did not make any recommendations on how to deal with Santos, saying that doing so would involve a lengthy, trial-like process that would only give Santos more opportunity to delay accountability for his actions.

Instead, the committee simply submitted its report to the House. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., and the panel’s chairman, then followed up with his resolution to expel Santos. Guest called the evidence uncovered in the investigation “more than sufficient to warrant punishment and the most appropriate punishment, is expulsion.”

But a vote on the Guest resolution has not yet been scheduled. House Speaker Mike Johnson said in Florida on Monday that he has spoken to Santos at some length over the Thanksgiving holiday and talked to him about his options, but it was not yet determined how the House would proceed.

“Whether its our resolution or the Republican resolution that comes forward, it’s going to be bipartisan, I think it’s going to be overwhelming,” Garcia said.

United States News

Associated Press

Activist who acknowledged helping flip police car during 2020 protest sentenced to 1 year in prison

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A well-known west Philadelphia activist who acknowledged having helped overturn a police car during 2020 protests following the death of George Floyd has been sentenced to a year in prison. Anthony Smith was sentenced Tuesday following a guilty plea in June to a federal charge of obstructing law enforcement during a civil […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

Rapper Young Thug’s trial on racketeering conspiracy and gang charges begins in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Young Thug is the ruthless leader of a violent street gang that terrorized Atlanta neighborhoods or he’s an inspiring success who pulled himself out of poverty to rap stardom through hard work and determination. Those are the competing narratives presented to the jury as the rapper’s trial got underway this week. The […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet’s sidekick at Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99

Charlie Munger, who helped Warren Buffett build Berkshire Hathaway into an investment powerhouse, has died. He was 99. Munger’s death was confirmed in a statement from the company, which said he died Tuesday at a California hospital. Munger served as Buffett’s sounding board on investments and business decisions and helped lead Berkshire as its vice […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Tennessee governor unveils push for statewide school voucher expansion, no income limitations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday backed a plan to expand beyond a three-county school voucher program for low-income kids by offering public money for private schooling statewide, regardless of family income. The initiative will need the approval of the state Legislature. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers, but they barely […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-prison guard gets 3 years for failing to help sick inmate who later died

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former high-ranking guard at a federal prison in Virginia has been sentenced to three years in prison for failing to help an inmate who suffered a medical emergency and later died, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Michael Anderson, 52, was a lieutenant at a medium-security prison in Petersburg. He was […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Massachusetts unveils new strategy to help coastal communities cope with climate change

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey unveiled a new strategy Tuesday that she said will help the state’s 78 coastal communities work together to better cope with the challenges brought on by climate change. One element of the “ResilientCoasts” initiative is grouping distinct geographic regions that share similar landscape characteristics and face similar climate […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Democratic lawmaker moves to force a vote this week on expelling Rep. George Santos from the House