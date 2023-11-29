PHOENIX — A subject of a Silver Alert was found dead in Avondale on Tuesday, a week after he had last been seen in the Valley.

Antonio Alvarez, 60, (aka Ochoa) had last seen in west Phoenix last week.

He was wearing an olive green T-shirt, jean shorts and socks with no shoes when last seen Nov. 21 near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Alvarez had a medical condition that caused him to appear confused.

The Silver Alert was issued Monday.

