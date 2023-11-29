Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Subject of Silver Alert found dead in Avondale a week after last being seen

Nov 29, 2023, 3:30 PM | Updated: 4:03 pm

Antonio Alvarez is the subject of a Silver Alert issued out of Phoenix on Nov. 28, 2023....

Antonio Alvarez is the subject of a Silver Alert issued out of Phoenix on Nov. 28, 2023. (Photos via Phoenix Police Department)

(Photos via Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A subject of a Silver Alert was found dead in Avondale on Tuesday, a week after he had last been seen in the Valley.

Antonio Alvarez, 60, (aka Ochoa) had last seen in west Phoenix last week.

He was wearing an olive green T-shirt, jean shorts and socks with no shoes when last seen Nov. 21 near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Alvarez had a medical condition that caused him to appear confused.

The Silver Alert was issued Monday.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Randall Bird, 46, is accused of having sex with a corpse at a Phoenix hospital. (MCSO Mugshot)...

KTAR.com

Hospital security guard in Phoenix accused of sexual misconduct with dead body

A hospital security guard in Phoenix was arrested Tuesday after being accused of sexual misconduct with a dead body, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Tempe has begun testing its wastewater for common viruses, such as influenza. (Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Tempe starts testing wastewater for common viruses, including influenza

Tempe has begun testing its wastewater for common viruses, such as influenza, and vector-borne diseases.

4 hours ago

The body of George Albert Barger was located near Glendale and 99th avenues in Phoenix on Monday, N...

KTAR.com

86-year-old man found dead in Phoenix a month after he went missing

An 86-year-old man who went missing a month ago, prompting a Silver Alert, was found dead Monday in west Phoenix, authorities said.

5 hours ago

A stock photo shows two MMA fighters grappling. James Bond, a former MMA fighter from Scottsdale wh...

KTAR.com

Former MMA fighter from Scottsdale named James Bond arrested for alleged child sex crimes

A former MMA fighter from Scottsdale was arrested in Florida last week for his alleged involvement in child sex crimes, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Republican Cochise County Supervisors Tom Crosby, left, and Peggy Judd, right, were indicted on ele...

Danny Shapiro

2 Arizona county officials indicted on election interference charges from 2022

Two Arizona county officials have been indicted on election interference charges stemming from their conduct in 2022, officials announced Wednesday.

7 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix crime scene. A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Phoenix on Tuesday, N...

KTAR.com

Police searching for suspect after 17-year-old boy fatally shot in south Phoenix

Police are searching for a suspect after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed at a south Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday night, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Subject of Silver Alert found dead in Avondale a week after last being seen