Subject of Silver Alert found dead in Avondale a week after last being seen
Nov 29, 2023, 3:30 PM | Updated: 4:03 pm
(Photos via Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — A subject of a Silver Alert was found dead in Avondale on Tuesday, a week after he had last been seen in the Valley.
Antonio Alvarez, 60, (aka Ochoa) had last seen in west Phoenix last week.
He was wearing an olive green T-shirt, jean shorts and socks with no shoes when last seen Nov. 21 near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Alvarez had a medical condition that caused him to appear confused.
The Silver Alert was issued Monday.
