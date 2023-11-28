PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday for a man last seen in west Phoenix a week earlier.

Antonio Alvarez (aka Ochoa), 60, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, with gray hair and dark brown eyes.

He was wearing an olive green T-shirt, jean shorts and socks with no shoes when last seen Nov. 21 near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Alvarez has a medical condition that can cause him to appear confused.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121, or 602-262-6141 after hours.

