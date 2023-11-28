Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Customer sues Chopt eatery chain over salad that she says contained a piece of manager’s finger

Nov 28, 2023, 10:08 AM | Updated: 12:58 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. (AP) — A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast casual chain Chopt over a salad that she says contained a piece of the manager’s finger.

The lawsuit filed Monday by Allison Cozzi of Greenwich, Connecticut, alleges that she bought a salad at a Chopt location in Mount Kisco, New York, on April 7, 2023, and realized while eating it that “she was chewing on a portion of a human finger that had been mixed in to, and made a part of, the salad.”

According to the suit, a manager at the restaurant accidentally severed a piece of her left pointer finger while chopping arugula.

The manager went to the hospital but the contaminated arugula was served to customers including Cozzi, the lawsuit says.

Westchester County health department records show that Chopt was fined $900.

Cozzi said in the lawsuit that she suffered injuries including shock, panic attacks, migraine, cognitive impairment, nausea, dizziness, and neck and shoulder pain as a result of eating the contaminated salad.

She is seeking unspecified monetary damages.

An email seeking comment was sent to Chopt Creative Salad Co., a chain with more than 70 locations across the eastern United States.

Cozzi’s attorney said Tuesday that she does not want to comment further.

United States News

Associated Press

Massachusetts unveils new strategy to help coastal communities cope with climate change

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey unveiled a new strategy Tuesday that she said will help the state’s 78 coastal communities work together to better cope with the challenges brought on by climate change. One element of the “ResilientCoasts” initiative is grouping distinct geographic regions that share similar landscape characteristics and face similar climate […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Nov. 27 The Washington Post on a new border deal Republicans have one thing right about the border: The Biden administration’s strategy to keep asylum seekers from flocking to the United States is not working. Many, including us, had high hopes. But last fiscal year’s […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

Child dies in fall from apartment building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating the circumstances that led to a child’s death in a fall from a downtown apartment building. Police have not confirmed the child’s name but say it was a boy under age 12. Capt. Corey Carlisle said Tuesday that police are still working to […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

Georgia’s state taxes at fuel pumps to resume as Brian Kemp’s tax break ends, at least for now

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia drivers are likely to begin paying higher prices for gasoline and diesel as state motor fuel taxes return on Thursday. Gov. Brian Kemp’s rollback of the state taxes of 31.2 cents per gallon of gasoline and 35 cents per gallon of diesel ends at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The Republican Kemp began […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Florida official’s body went undiscovered for 24 minutes outside Capitol meeting room last year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida official was dead or dying in a hallway in the governor’s office complex for 24 minutes before anyone noticed he had collapsed after leaving a meeting last year. Peter Antonacci, 74, had held several government positions before Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to serve as the first director […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

A teen is found guilty of second-degree murder in a New Orleans carjacking that horrified the city

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A now 18-year-old teenager faces life behind bars after being found guilty of second-degree murder in last year’s heinous carjacking and dragging death of a 73-year-old woman in New Orleans. Jurors deliberated for about four hours Monday before finding the teenager guilty as charged, news outlets reported. He faces a mandatory […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Customer sues Chopt eatery chain over salad that she says contained a piece of manager’s finger