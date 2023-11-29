Tempe Festival of the Arts returning this weekend to Mill Avenue

PHOENIX — A decades-long tradition is returning to Tempe this weekend to bring together the community, art and food.

Tempe’s Festival of the Arts is scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

It will be located on Mill Avenue, between Third Street and University Parkway, as well as on Fifth Street, between Myrtle and Ash avenues.

What will Tempe Festival of the Arts offer?

At the family-friendly, free festival, guests will also find entertainment, and beer and wine, as well as up to 350 booths for artists across the country.

Activities will include a Henna Shoppe, photo booth and atomic balloons at Kid’s Block, which is a section for young artists and a youth exhibition.

There will be sixteen art categories that guests can purchase from, including ceramics, cottage edibles, digital art, drawing, fiber, glass, mixed media, painting, photography and wood. Cottage edibles include items like soaps, lotions, sauces and spices.

Awards will be given to the best in show, best booth display, and best in category, one for each of the sixteen categories.

What are things to know ahead of the festival?

Since there is no available parking at the event center, another option is the Metro Light Rail, which will offer free parking at nine Valley Park and Ride locations.

Attendants that bring their dogs are asked to keep them on a leash for the entirety of the event.

