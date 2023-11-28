Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US tells Israel any ground campaign in southern Gaza must limit further civilian displacement

Nov 28, 2023, 3:01 AM

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to reporters on Nov. 26, 2023, in Nantucket, Mass. The Biden admi...

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to reporters on Nov. 26, 2023, in Nantucket, Mass. The Biden administration has told Israel that it must operate with far greater precision in southern Gaza if it renews a ground campaign aimed at eradicating the Hamas militant group. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has told Israel that it must work to avoid “significant further displacement” of Palestinian civilians in southern Gaza if it renews its ground campaign aimed at eradicating the Hamas militant group, senior U.S. officials said.

The administration, seeking to avoid more large-scale civilian casualties or mass displacement like that seen before the current temporary pause in the fighting, underscored to the Israelis that they must operate with far greater precision in southern Gaza than they did in the north, the officials said, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House.

Amid mounting international and domestic pressure about the rising Palestinian death toll, the White House has begun to put greater pressure on Israel that the manner of the coming campaign must be “carefully thought through,” according to one of the officials. The Israelis have been receptive when administration officials have raised these concerns, the official said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made clear that Israeli Defense Forces will eventually restart military operations after the conclusion of the current, temporary cease-fire that has allowed for an exchange of hostages taken by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. The two sides agreed Monday to extend the truce for an additional two days and to continue swapping hostages for prisoners.

President Joe Biden has said he would like to see the pause — which has also allowed a surge of much-needed humanitarian aid to get into Gaza — continue as long as feasible. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will return this week to the Middle East as the U.S. hopes to find a way to extend the cease-fire and get more hostages released, the State Department said Monday. It will be his third trip to the region since Israel’s war with Hamas began last month.

Still, Biden and top officials have also been clear-eyed about Israel’s desire to continue operations focused on Hamas that over the last seven weeks have largely focused on the north. They have said they support Israel’s goal of eliminating Hamas’ control over Gaza and the threat it poses to Israeli civilians, but have grown more vocal about the need to protect the lives of Palestinian civilians. Hamas has been known to seek shelter among the territory’s civilian population, and Israeli officials have released videos from northern Gaza of what they said are weapons stockpiles and firing locations placed among civilian infrastructure.

More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed since the war began on Oct. 7, roughly two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants. More than 1,200 people have been killed on the Israeli side, mostly civilians killed in the initial attack. At least 77 soldiers have been killed in Israel’s ground offensive.

The U.S. believes roughly 2 million Palestinians are now in south and central Gaza. Biden administration officials have made clear to the Israelis that an already stretched humanitarian support network would be unable to cope with the sort of displacement that those from northern Gaza have endured in Israel’s retaliatory strikes and ground operations.

Biden administration officials have also told the Israelis they expect them to conduct operations in a way that will be “maximally deconflicted” with the operation of humanitarian aid facilities, United Nations-supported shelters and core infrastructure, including electricity and water.

The World Health Organization has warned that the war has caused a burgeoning public health crisis that is a recipe for epidemics as displaced Palestinians have been forced to take shelter in cramped homes and camps.

One administration official said vaccines are among the medical goods flowing into Gaza, but there has also been a focus on potable water supplies and sanitation to prevent outbreaks of typhoid and cholera. To that end, the White House has also pushed to get as much fuel into Gaza as possible — something the Israelis resisted, particularly in the first weeks of war, citing concerns that it would be siphoned by Hamas.

The officials said the U.S. on Tuesday would dispatch the first of three U.S. military humanitarian aid flights to northern Egypt carrying medical supplies, food aid and winter items for Gaza’s civilian population. The aid is to be delivered into Gaza by the United Nations.

United States News

A woman gathers possessions to take before a homeless encampment was cleaned up in San Francisco, T...

Associated Press

Cities crack down on homeless encampments. Advocates say that’s not the answer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tossing tent poles, blankets and a duffel bag into a shopping cart and three wagons, Will Taylor spent a summer morning helping friends tear down what had been their home and that of about a dozen others. It wasn’t the first time and wouldn’t be the last. Contractors from the city […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh speaks with his defense attorney, Dick Harpootlian, Friday,...

Associated Press

Alex Murdaugh, already convicted of murder, will be sentenced for stealing from 18 clients

For years, South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh looked his anguished clients in the eyes and promised to help them with their medical bills, their suffering or simply to survive. Then he stole most, if not all, of what he won for many of them. On Tuesday, those folks get to look right back at Murdaugh, […]

5 hours ago

FILE - A Utah Food Bank volunteer carries groceries for the needy at a mobile food pantry distribut...

Associated Press

Supporting nonprofits on GivingTuesday this year could have a bigger impact than usual

Supporting nonprofits on GivingTuesday this year could have a bigger impact than usual due to them being far below usual pace.

8 hours ago

This image released by Merriam-Webster shows an online dictionary entry for authentic. (Merriam-Web...

Associated Press

What’s Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2023? Hint: Be true to yourself

In an age of deepfakes and post-truth, as artificial intelligence rose, the Merriam-Webster word of the year for 2023 is “authentic.”

9 hours ago

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 29, 2010, file photo, a consumer looks at Cyber Monday sales on her com...

Associated Press

Cyber Monday marks the year’s biggest online shopping day, and one more chance to save on gifts

Consumers are scouring the internet for online deals as they begin to cap off the post-Thanksgiving shopping bonanza with Cyber Monday.

10 hours ago

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Sponsored Content by Boys and Girls Club of the Valley

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

US tells Israel any ground campaign in southern Gaza must limit further civilian displacement