ARIZONA NEWS

Valley Metro bus crashes into Mesa residence on Broadway

Nov 27, 2023, 7:52 PM | Updated: 8:41 pm

Bus runs through residence near Broadway and Stapley

BY DAMON ALLRED


There was a multi-vehicle incident involving a Valley Metro bus hitting a residence in Mesa on Monday evening, the city reported.

Four vehicles including the Valley Metro bus and a pickup truck were involved in the accident near Broadway Road and Stapley Drive. The bus veered off the roadway and hit a residence at 1051 E Broadway.

Structural damage to the front of the home was reported. Several parked cars, including a U-Haul, were also damaged.

Eight patients were transported to the hospital, five of whom were from the bus with two others coming from the residence. Initial indications are that none of the injuries are life-threatening. Three other patients were treated on-site but elected to not be transported.

Two occupants of the pickup truck fled the scene before fire and police could arrive, and officers began a search.

This is a developing story.

