ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe seeking public input on accessible dwelling unit expansion

Nov 28, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 5:36 am

Example of ADU or "casita"...

Example of an ADU, or "casita," as shown in Tempe's presentation (Morgan Taylor Homes)

(Morgan Taylor Homes)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The city of Tempe will continue to mull over its options regarding the expanded use of accessory dwelling units, as directed by the city council last week.

ADUs, also known as casitas, are independent, smaller, rentable units located on the same lot as existing single-family homes.

Tempe was among the first cities in Arizona to approve new regulations for ADUs in 2019. The city is among many in Arizona hoping it can assist with a myriad of problems facing the metro Phoenix area.

ADUs can promote housing diversity and increase density while maintaining the character of a neighborhood. They can also provide opportunities for multi-generational living and generate an extra source of income for homeowners.

So far, Tempe has held two meetings — one in person and one virtual — to hear feedback, as well as conducting an online survey. Because the city council wants to ensure that residents, HOA leaders and other stakeholders can share input, the city is planning additional research and analysis to hear further feedback.

No dates or locations have been set for these future meetings, but the communities have asked for a wide-ranging search for input, so that multiple locations can make their voices heard.

Find updates when available at online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

