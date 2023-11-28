Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

“Mr. Big Stuff” singer Jean Knight dies at 80

Nov 27, 2023, 5:05 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jean Knight, a New Orleans born soul singer known for her 1971 hit “Mr. Big Stuff,” has died at 80.

Family, friends, fans and veterans of the music world mourned the loss of the Grammy-nominated singer who was considered a musical powerhouse and an integral part of New Orleans’ music legacy.

Knight died Wednesday of natural causes in Tampa, Florida, where she was residing, said family representative Mona Giamanco. She confirmed the death to the Associated Press on Monday afternoon.

“Jean Knight’s legacy is not just a musical one; it is a testament to the enduring love between an artist, her hometown and the fans who adored her,” the singer’s family said in a statement.

Knight got her start in her hometown of New Orleans by singing in her cousin’s bar shortly after graduating from high school. In the 1970′ she recorded “Mr. Big Stuff” — a sassy and soulful chart-topping anthem that became known for the infectious refrain of “Who do you think you are?”

The song reached No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B chart and No. 2 on Billboard 200 pop chart, earning Knight a Grammy nomination for best female R&B vocal performance in 1972. The Stax Museum of American Soul Music said in a news release that Knight was Stax Records’ top-selling female artist.

Following the success of “Mr. Big Stuff” Knight went on to record several more albums — including ones that featured songs “(Don’t Mess With) My Toot Toot” and “Bill” — and former her own label, Comstar.

Reginald Toussaint was an engineer for one of Knight’s albums and even helped mix a song that his father — musical legend Allen Toussaint — wrote for it. Reginald Toussaint went on to become friends with Knight, who he described as a “wonderful woman.”

“She was genuinely a nice person with a gentle spirit … whenever I saw her she was always smiling,” said Toussaint, the executive director of production for New Orleans Jazz Fest and Essence Music Festival.

Knight spent years touring and performing locally, both on large festival stages and in more intimate smaller French Quarter venues.

In addition to her soulful, sassy and joyful performances, among family and friends she was known as a mother and grandmother who loved cooking Creole dishes and celebrating Mardi Gras.

Information about her funeral arrangements was not immediately available.

United States News

Associated Press

Woman shocked with Taser while on ground is suing police officer and chief for not reporting it

DENVER (AP) — A woman who was shocked in the back with a Taser while lying on the ground in Pueblo, Colorado, last year is suing the police officer who stunned her and the city’s police chief, accusing the police department of failing to report excessive force by the officer to state regulators. The federal […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Women falls to death down a well shaft hidden below rotting floorboards in a South Carolina home

SALEM, S.C. (AP) — An 83-year-old woman who died when she fell through rotting floorboards in a century-old South Carolina house and down a well shaft the owner didn’t know was there, authorities said. It took rescuers nearly four hours Sunday to get the women’s body out of the nearly 50-foot (15-meter) deep hole, Oconee […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Celebrities, politicians among those named in sex abuse suits filed under NY’s Adult Survivors Act

NEW YORK (AP) — For a year, New York’s Adult Survivors Act suspended the usual legal deadlines to give sexual assault victims one last chance to file lawsuits over misconduct that occurred years or decades ago. By the time the law expired last week, more than 3,700 legal claims had been filed, with many of […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Official who posted ‘ballot selfie’ in Wisconsin has felony charge dismissed

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (AP) — A local official who posted a photo of his marked ballot on Facebook during the April 2022 election had felony charges against him dropped Monday. Paul Buzzell, 52, of Mequon had faced maximum penalties of 3 1/2 years behind bars and $10,000 in fines. Buzzell, a member of the Mequon-Thiensville […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

2 men exonerated for 1990s NYC murders after reinvestigations find unreliable witness testimony

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men who served decades in prison for separate murders in New York City were exonerated on Monday after reinvestigations found that they had been convicted based on unreliable witness testimony. Jabar Walker, 49, walked free after he was cleared of a 1995 double murder. He had been serving 25 years […]

3 hours ago

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Sponsored Content by Boys and Girls Club of the Valley

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

“Mr. Big Stuff” singer Jean Knight dies at 80