PHOENIX — An Arizona man received a prison sentence of more than three years after transporting migrants for profit, authorities said.

Jesus Moises Ruiz Jr., 34, of Rio Rico, pleaded guilty to the crime in August and was sentenced to 40 months on Nov. 9, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Ruiz led United States Border Patrol agents on a chase on State Route 90 in southern Arizona on Feb. 20 in a white Chevrolet pickup truck, according to the release.

He eventually merged onto Interstate 10 and exited the freeway before being arrested by agents.

During the chase, five migrants exited Ruiz’s vehicle, according to the release.

Border Patrol agents in the Sonoita Station and Homeland Security Investigations in Nogales conducted the investigation in the case.

