Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Failed wheel bearing caused Kentucky train derailment, CSX says

Nov 27, 2023, 10:02 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LIVINGSTON, Ky. (AP) — A failed wheel bearing on a train car caused a derailment that sparked a chemical fire and prompted home evacuations in a small town in Kentucky, CSX said in a statement.

The accident happened Wednesday just north of Livingston and crews were finishing up restoration of the site Sunday, the company said. All 16 railcars were removed from the site, and crews were able to remove the spilled chemical and 2,500 tons of impacted soil and replace it with clean material, CSX said. Crews were expected to finish repairs on the tracks and restore service on the rail line, the statement said.

The CSX train derailed around 2:30 p.m. near the remote town with about 200 people in Rockcastle County. Residents were encouraged to evacuate just a day before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Two of the 16 cars that derailed carried molten sulfur, which caught fire after the cars were breached. No other hazardous materials were released.

State officials monitored the air after the derailment for traces of hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide, but there had been no detection of those substances at the derailment site or the nearby town of Livingston since Thursday morning. The fire was extinguished at the site just after noon on Thursday, and officials said that it was safe for residents to return home.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency website, sulfur dioxide can cause respiratory problems, depending on the concentration and length of exposure.

CSX said it was thankful to Rockcastle County authorities who helped respond to the incident and to community members and local businesses that helped affected residents and assisted the company in serving Thanksgiving dinners for the community.

“CSX apologizes for the inconvenience this incident caused the local community and is appreciative for everyone’s patience throughout the recovery effort,” the statement said.

United States News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaks during an informal meeting of the North Atlantic Cou...

Associated Press

Ukraine and the Western Balkans top Blinken agenda for NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is turning his attention to Ukraine, NATO and the Western Balkans after weeks of intense focus on Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. Blinken has spent much of the last month-and-a-half deeply engaged on the Gaza crisis, making two trips to the Middle East. Now, amid signs […]

3 hours ago

Immigrants who have been in the U.S. for years, rally asking for work permits for Deferred Action f...

Associated Press

Tensions simmer as newcomers and immigrants with deeper US roots strive for work permits

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — In New York, migrants at a city-run shelter grumble that relatives who settled before them refuse to offer a bed. In Chicago, a provider of mental health services to people in the country illegally pivoted to new arrivals sleeping at a police station across the street. In South Florida, some immigrants […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Delaware County, Pa., District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer looks on during a news conference ...

Associated Press

Delaware County’s top prosecutor becomes fifth Democrat to run for Pennsylvania attorney general

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jack Stollsteimer, the top prosecutor in heavily populated Delaware County, will run for Pennsylvania attorney general in 2024, seeking an office that played a critical role in court defending Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in the presidential battleground. Stollsteimer said he will make an official announcement Tuesday, joining a Democratic primary field […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Deck the White House halls: Jill Biden wants holiday visitors to feel like kids again

WASHINGTON (AP) — Step inside the White House during the holidays by walking beneath the branches of a Christmas tree. Stroll along a hallway decorated with oversized holiday candy and other sweets. See Santa’s sleigh and his eight reindeer suspended above the grand foyer in dramatic fashion. Jill Biden wants everyone who visits the White […]

7 hours ago

Salutatorian Alasia Baker, 17, center, and Khyli Barbee, 15, following Baker, leave a graduation ce...

Associated Press

Diplomas for sale: $465, no classes required. Inside one of Louisiana’s unapproved schools

SPRINGFIELD, La. (AP) — Arliya Martin accepted her high school diploma with relief and gratitude. It was her ticket to better-paying work, she felt, after getting kicked out of high school and toiling for eight years at factory jobs to support her children. “This is a new path for me to get on with my […]

9 hours ago

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Sponsored Content by Boys and Girls Club of the Valley

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Failed wheel bearing caused Kentucky train derailment, CSX says