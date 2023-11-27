Man found fatally shot at a park in Phoenix Sunday afternoon
Nov 27, 2023, 6:27 AM
(AP File Photo/Eric Gay)
PHOENIX — A man was fatally shot at a park in Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said.
Officers responded to a call regarding an injured person just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Mountain View Park near Seventh and Peoria avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said.
When they arrived, 30-year-old Bernardo Pantaleon was found dead on the ground with a gunshot wound, police said. Pantaleon was initially found by a passerby.
Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.
Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.