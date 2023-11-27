Man found fatally shot at a park in Phoenix Sunday afternoon

PHOENIX — A man was fatally shot at a park in Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call regarding an injured person just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Mountain View Park near Seventh and Peoria avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, 30-year-old Bernardo Pantaleon was found dead on the ground with a gunshot wound, police said. Pantaleon was initially found by a passerby.

Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

