Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Final trial over Elijah McClain’s death in suburban Denver spotlights paramedics’ role

Nov 26, 2023, 10:15 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DENVER (AP) — The third and final trial over the 2019 death of Elijah McClain after he was stopped by police in suburban Denver involves homicide and manslaughter charges against two paramedics. It’s a prosecution experts say enters largely uncharted legal territory by levying criminal charges against medical first responders.

McClain had been stopped and put into a neck hold by police that left him weakened when the paramedics arrived and injected him with the powerful sedative ketamine. The 23-year-old Black man went into cardiac arrest on his way to the hospital and was pronounced dead three days later.

Initially no one was charged because the coroner’s office could not determine exactly how McClain died. But in 2021, social justice protests over the 2020 murder of George Floyd drew renewed attention to McClain’s case, prompting an indictment against the paramedics and three officers.

Jury selection in the paramedics’ trial is set to begin Monday.

“What we saw three years ago, that put a huge spotlight on the police profession,” University of Miami criminologist Alex Piquero said, adding that the McClain case “has the potential to do that for paramedics and first responders.”

Aurora Fire Department paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Lt. Peter Cichuniec have pleaded not guilty.

Defense attorneys at a November court hearing indicated they plan to blame police for McClain’s death during a trial expected to last most of December. The defense attorneys did not return telephone calls or emails seeking comment on the charges the men face.

The case will be the first of several recent criminal charges against medical first responders to reach trial and could “set the bar” for prosecutors in future cases, said Douglas Wolfberg, a former emergency medicine instructor and founding partner of a Pennsylvania law firm representing emergency medical services workers.

“Society’s thinking about these things has changed and evolved, especially since George Floyd,” Wolfberg said. “Obviously there are political considerations. That’s not to deny Mr. McClain’s family the justice they are seeking.”

Cases pending elsewhere include paramedics in Illinois facing first-degree murder charges after a patient they strapped facedown to a stretcher suffocated, and an involuntary manslaughter charge against a nurse in California who continued to draw blood from an unresponsive patient while officers pinned him down.

“It’s exceedingly rare for EMS providers to be charged criminally related to providing inpatient care,” Wolfberg said. “That is normally a medical malpractice issue, a negligent case which is civil, and it’s rarely criminal. This breaks new ground.”

One of the police officers indicted in McClain’s death was convicted last month of the lesser charges he faced — homicide and third-degree assault — after defense attorneys sought to blame the paramedics. Two other officers were acquitted by jurors following trials that lasted for weeks.

Cooper and Cichuniec are charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide and several counts each of assault, all felonies. Their role in McClain’s death loomed large in the first officers’ trials.

Attorneys for one of the acquitted officers brought in a paid expert witness who were hired to work on the paramedics’ case by state prosecutors.

Dr. Nadia Iovettz-Tereshchenko, an emergency room doctor who has worked as a paramedic, said Cooper and Cichuniec’s actions fell significantly below the level of care expected. She testified that the paramedics stood back watching McClain from a distance as he was restrained by police, did not examine him before the ketamine injection and did not monitor him afterward.

Prosecution experts also testified during the earlier trials that the ketamine ultimately caused McClain’s death, with some saying the officer’s violent stop set contributing events into motion.

The amended coroner’s report, issued in 2021, found McClain died because he was given too much ketamine. However, forensic pathologist Stephen Cina noted the amount found in McClain’s blood was within the range normally considered safe.

McClain was stopped the night of Aug. 24, 2019, while walking home from a convenience store, listening to music and wearing a mask covering most of his face. The police stop quickly became physical after McClain, seemingly caught off guard, tried to keep walking. He was unarmed and had not been accused of committing any crime.

He was rendered briefly unconscious by an officer using a neck hold, prompting police to call for paramedics while officers restrained him on the ground.

Cooper and Cichuniec denied being told the neck hold had been applied, according to their indictment. Prior to the ketamine injection, they stood near McClain and didn’t speak to him or ask him anything before diagnosing him within about two minutes with “excited delirium.” They had been trained to treat the condition, which allegedly makes people hyper-aggressive, the document said.

Critics say the condition has been used to justify excessive force and some doctor’s groups reject excited delirium as a diagnosis.

In McClain’s case, prosecutors said the diagnosis was inaccurate because the paramedics didn’t adequately assess his symptoms. A 2021 report by experts hired by Aurora to review McClain’s death found he had not moved or made any sounds for more than a minute before being injected.

Cichuniec, supervisor of the Aurora Fire Department’s paramedics crew, asked medics working for a private ambulance on the scene to prepare the ketamine injection for McClain, the indictment said. Cooper injected him with 500 milligrams of ketamine, a dose appropriate for someone who weighed more than 200 pounds (90 kilograms), according to the indictment. McClain weighed only 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

Before the ketamine injection, body camera footage shows Cooper asking police if McClain spoke English and Officer Randy Roedema, the officer convicted in the case, responding: “He speaks English, but he’s, he’s definitely on something.”

Prosecutors in Roedema’s trial said using language like that, which suggested McClain had excited delerium, made the police officers complicit in the paramedics’ decision to give McClain ketamine.

Two days after McClain’s death, the Aurora officials put out a statement saying “a standard medication routinely utilized to reduce agitation was administered (to McClain) and reduced the exhibited anxiety.”

The killings of McClain, Floyd and others triggered a wave of legislation that put limits on the use of neck holds in more than two dozen states, including Colorado, which now also instructs paramedics not to give ketamine to people suspected of having excited delirium. The condition had been described in a since-withdrawn emergency physicians’ report as manifesting with symptoms including increased strength. Critics have called the diagnosis unscientific and rooted in racism.

The city of Aurora agreed in 2021 to pay $15 million to settle a lawsuit brought by McClain’s parents.

___

Brown reported from Billings, Montana.

United States News

Salutatorian Alasia Baker, 17, center, and Khyli Barbee, 15, following Baker, leave a graduation ce...

Associated Press

Diplomas for sale: $465, no classes required. Inside one of Louisiana’s unapproved schools

SPRINGFIELD, La. (AP) — Arliya Martin accepted her high school diploma with relief and gratitude. It was her ticket to better-paying work, she felt, after getting kicked out of high school and toiling for eight years at factory jobs to support her children. “This is a new path for me to get on with my […]

24 minutes ago

Associated Press

Georgia case over railroad’s use of eminent domain could have property law implications

ATLANTA (AP) — It’s a fight over land in one of rural Georgia’s poorest areas, but it could have implications for property law across the state and nation. A hearing is scheduled to begin Monday to help determine whether a railroad can legally condemn property to build a rail line 4.5 miles (7.25 kilometers) long […]

2 hours ago

FILE - A Utah Food Bank volunteer carries groceries for the needy at a mobile food pantry distribut...

Associated Press

Supporting nonprofits on GivingTuesday this year could have a bigger impact than usual

Supporting nonprofits on GivingTuesday this year could have a bigger impact than usual. Why? Because nonprofits and industry groups say donations so far are down compared with previous years. Many organizations will look to make up the difference on GivingTuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, which started as a hashtag in 2012 and has grown into […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Court document claims Meta knowingly designed its platforms to hook kids, reports say

SAN FRANCISO (AP) — Facebook parent Meta Platforms deliberately engineered its social platforms to hook kids and knew — but never disclosed — that it had received millions of complaints about underage users on Instagram but only disabled a fraction of those accounts, according to a newly unsealed legal complaint described in reports from The […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Marty Krofft, of producing pair that put ‘H.R. Pufnstuf’ and the Osmonds on TV, dies at 86

NEW YORK (AP) — Marty Krofft, a TV producer known for imaginative children’s shows such as “H.R. Pufnstuf” and primetime hits including “Donny & Marie” in the 1970s, has died in Los Angeles, his publicist said. Krofft was 86. He died Saturday of kidney failure, publicist Harlan Boll said. Krofft and his brother Sid were […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

3 men of Palestinian descent attending holiday gathering shot, injured near University of Vermont

Three young men of Palestinian descent who were in Burlington for a Thanksgiving holiday gathering were shot and injured — one seriously — near the University of Vermont, police said Sunday. Authorities said the attack may have been a hate crime. The shootings occurred at about 6:25 p.m. Saturday near the UVM campus, according to […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Final trial over Elijah McClain’s death in suburban Denver spotlights paramedics’ role