Man dead, multiple people detained after shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in south Phoenix, police said.

The shooting occurred near 10th Avenue and Sunland Avenue. Police were called to the neighborhood around 1:15 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound and a vehicle speeding out of the area. The officers were able to stop the vehicle and detain multiple suspects.

Officers provided medical aid to the man until the fire department arrived. Phoenix Fire Department paramedics then rushed the man to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officers were later directed to a home that hosted a large house party. Officers were told the suspects involved in the shooting were at the party just prior to the shooting.

Police did not release the identity of the man who died, or the suspects detained.

Investigators discovered multiple vehicles and homes were struck by gunfire. No other injuries were reported. Phoenix police are continuing to investigate the incident and no arrests have been made.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.