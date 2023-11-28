PHOENIX — A section of State Route 89A between Sedona and Flagstaff will be closed next week so workers can safely remove rocks from above the highway, transportation officials announced.

About 1.3 miles of SR 89A will be shut down for rockfall mitigation work in both directions from Sunday until the following Saturday (Dec. 9), the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The closure will run in the Oak Creek Canyon area from the Owenby Way roundabout north of uptown Sedona to the Midgley Bridge Picnic Area.

SR 89A will be fully closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The highway will be opened temporarily every half hour from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to clear any traffic waiting at the closing points.

The temporary openings will occur once per hour between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. until the work is completed.

Motorists traveling between Sedona and Flagstaff will have to detour using State Route 179 and Interstate 17 while SR 89A is closed.

