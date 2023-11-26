Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Biden says 4-year-old Abigail Edan was released by Hamas. He hopes more U.S. hostages will be freed

Nov 26, 2023, 11:29 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden confirmed Sunday that Abigail Edan, a 4-year-old American girl held hostage by Hamas after her parents were killed, was released as part of the cease-fire deal in the Israel-Hamas war and was “safely in Israel.”

“Thank God she’s home.” Biden said told reporters. “I wish I were there to hold her.”

She was the first American hostage to be released under terms of the cease-fire. Biden said he did not have immediate information on Abigail’s condition.

Hamas militants stormed her kibbutz, Kfar Azza, on Oct. 7 and killed her parents. She ran to a neighbor’s home for shelter, and the Brodutch family — mother Hagar and her three children — took Abigail in as the rampage raged. Then all five disappeared and were later confirmed to be captives. They were among the more than 200 people taken to Gaza in the attack that touched off the war. Abigail had a birthday in captivity.

Before the cease-fire, the first hostages were released on Oct. 17 — Judith and Natalie Raanan, an American woman and her teenage daughter. Their release was regarded as a successful test-case for negotiating the larger deal, according to U.S. officials.

Along with Abigail, the Brodutch family was in the group, ranging in age from 4 to 84, released Sunday. Red Cross representatives transferred the hostages out of Gaza. Some were handed over directly to Israel, while others left through Egypt. Israel’s army said one was airlifted directly to a hospital.

“They’ve endured a terrible ordeal,” Biden said, and can now begin the “long journey toward healing.”

Biden described the negotiations as a day-by-day, hour-by-hour process and said he would continue working until all hostages were free.

“Nothing is guaranteed and nothing is being taken for granted. But the proof that this is working and worth pursuing further is in every smile and every grateful tear we see on the faces of those families who are finally getting back together again. The proof is little Abigail,” the president said.

Biden said in remarks from Nantucket, the Massachusetts islands where he spent Thanksgiving with his family, that the cease-fire agreement was “delivering lifesaving results.”

Israel was to free 39 Palestinian prisoners later Sunday as part of the deal. A fourth exchange was expected on Monday — the last day of the cease-fire during which a total of 50 hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners were to be freed. All are women and minors.

Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said before Abigail’s release that nine U.S. citizens and one lawful permanent resident were being held hostage. “Three of them are women and children. Seven of them are men,” he told ABC’s “This Week.” It’s not clear whether they are all alive.

Biden said he was “hopeful” the others would be released. “We will not stop working until every hostage is returned to their loved ones,’’ he said.

International mediators led by representatives from the United States and Qatar are trying to extend the cease-fire. Biden, who has spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu many times since the fighting began, planned to do so again later Sunday.

“Critically needed aid is going in and hostages are coming out,” Biden said. “And this deal is structured so that it can be extended to keep building on these results. That’s my goal, that’s our goal to keep this pause going beyond tomorrow so that we can continue to see more hostages come out and surge more humanitarian relief into those who are in need in Gaza.”

The war has claimed the lives of more than 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians killed by Hamas in the initial attack. More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed, roughly two thirds of them women and minors, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

___

Long reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Sara Burnett in Chicago contributed to this report.

United States News

FILE - A group of people, including many from China, walk along the wall after crossing the border ...

Associated Press

Republicans want to pair border security with aid for Ukraine. Here’s why that makes a deal so tough

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Congress returns to session this week, lawmakers will be trying to forge an agreement on sending a new round of wartime assistance to Ukraine. But to succeed, they will have to find agreement on an issue that has confounded them for decades. Republicans in both chambers of Congress have made clear […]

6 hours ago

A demonstrator in Tel Aviv holds a sign calling for a cease-fire in the Hamas-Israel war on Nov. 21...

Associated Press

First American, 4-year-old Abigail Edan, among hostages freed in Israel on Sunday

The fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was back on track Sunday as the first American was released under a four-day truce.

11 hours ago

(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

Dead, wounded or AWOL: The voices of desperate Russian soldiers trying to get out of the Ukraine war

In audio intercepts from the front lines in Ukraine, Russian soldiers speak in shorthand of 200s to mean dead, 300s to mean wounded. The urge to flee has become common enough that they also talk of 500s — people who refuse to fight. As the war grinds into its second winter, a growing number of […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Rep. George Santos says he expects to be kicked out of Congress as expulsion vote looms

New York (AP) — Rep. George Santos has said he expects to be expelled from Congress following a scathing report by the House Ethics Committee that found substantial evidence of lawbreaking by the New York Republican. In a defiant speech Friday sprinkled with taunts and obscenities aimed at his congressional colleagues, Santos insisted he was […]

24 hours ago

Wall Street...

Associated Press

Stock Market Today: Wall Street finishes fourth straight winning week

Stocks drifted to a mixed finish after a trading session capped a week that left the major indexes with their fourth straight winning week.

1 day ago

The Longshot, an air-launched unmanned aircraft that General Atomics is developing with the Defense...

Associated Press

Pentagon steps on AI accelerator as age of lethal autonomy looms

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (AP) — Artificial intelligence employed by the U.S. military has piloted pint-sized surveillance drones in special operations forces’ missions and helped Ukraine in its war against Russia. It tracks soldiers’ fitness, predicts when Air Force planes need maintenance and helps keep tabs on rivals in space. Now, the Pentagon is intent on […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Biden says 4-year-old Abigail Edan was released by Hamas. He hopes more U.S. hostages will be freed