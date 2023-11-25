PHOENIX — Eleven animal shelters in Arizona are taking part in Bissell Pet Foundation’s reduced fee adoption event.

Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope starts Friday and will run through Dec. 17.

Adoption fees will be $50 or less for every pet at participating locations.

Which Arizona shelters are participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation event?

There are 11 Arizona shelters participating in the “Empty the Shelters” adoption event.

What’s the purpose of the ‘Empty the Shelters’ event?

Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation, said the nation’s animal shelters are facing an overcrowding crisis unlike anything experienced in more than a decade.

“The devastating increase in owner surrenders and stray intakes has left tens of thousands of socialized, house-trained and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home,” Bissell said. “Our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance this holiday season.”

The event isn’t limited to the Valley — or even Arizona — with more than 380 organizations across 43 states taking part in the event. An average of 1,225 pets are adopted each day of these quarterly national events.

Since the start of “Empty the Shelters” in 2016, more than 204,000 pets in the U.S. and Canada have found homes through the program.

