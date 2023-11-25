Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Truck accident blocks Loop 202 eastbound lanes in Ahwatukee area

Nov 25, 2023, 8:46 AM | Updated: 9:57 am

(Photo by Arizona Department of Transportation.)

(Photo by Arizona Department of Transportation.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An overturned semi-truck caused a traffic jam on South Mountain Freeway Loop 202 eastbound in the Ahwatukee area for a few hours on Saturday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the semi-truck overturned around 6 a.m. near the Desert Foothills Parkway exit, initially blocking all but the left lane.

All lanes were later blocked as crews removed the semi-truck.

Around 9 a.m., ADOT announced that the truck had been moved to the side of the highway and that all lanes had been reopened.

There was no immediate information about what caused the semi-truck to turn over or if anyone was injured.

