PHOENIX — An overturned semi-truck caused a traffic jam on South Mountain Freeway Loop 202 eastbound in the Ahwatukee area for a few hours on Saturday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the semi-truck overturned around 6 a.m. near the Desert Foothills Parkway exit, initially blocking all but the left lane.

All lanes were later blocked as crews removed the semi-truck.

Around 9 a.m., ADOT announced that the truck had been moved to the side of the highway and that all lanes had been reopened.

Loop 202 South Mountain eastbound at Desert Foothills: A crash is blocking the right lanes. pic.twitter.com/NPi4xnGarH — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 25, 2023

There was no immediate information about what caused the semi-truck to turn over or if anyone was injured.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.