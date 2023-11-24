Close
ARIZONA NEWS

4-vehicle crash in West Valley requires 4 to be transported to hospital on Thanksgiving

Nov 23, 2023, 7:32 PM | Updated: 7:32 pm

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Four people were hurt following a multi-vehicle collision in the West Valley on Thursday.

Phoenix firefighters were dispatched to 101st Avenue and Camelback Road at 6:48 p.m. to find a four-vehicle collision, two of which were on their sides.

According to authorities, two people required extraction and four people — three adults and a juvenile — required transportation to a local hospital. Two other adults refused transportation after being evaluated on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

