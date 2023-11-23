Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

New York City Mayor Eric Adams accused of 1993 sexual assault in legal filing

Nov 23, 2023, 8:27 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 1993, according to a legal summons filed Wednesday.

The three-page filing does not contain details of the alleged assault but names Adams, the transit bureau of the New York Police Department and the New York Police Department Guardians Association as defendants.

“Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York,” the summons reads.

The filing seeks a trial and $5 million in relief. It was filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan.

In a statement, a City Hall spokesman said “The mayor does not know who this person is. If they ever met, he doesn’t recall it. But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim.”

The summons was filed under the Adult Survivors Act, a special New York law that has cleared the way for a wave of lawsuits against famous men accused of sexual misconduct.

Adams, a Democrat, was a New York City police officer who rose to the rank of captain before entering politics. He has served as a state senator and Brooklyn borough president before becoming mayor.

United States News

Associated Press

CSX promises Thanksgiving meals for evacuees after train derails spilling chemicals in Kentucky town

LIVINGSTON, Ky. (AP) — A railroad company promised hotel rooms and Thanksgiving meals for people asked to evacuate a small Kentucky town after a train derailed, catching fire and spilling chemicals. The CSX train derailed around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near Livingston, a remote town with about 200 people in Rockcastle County. Two of the 16 […]

47 minutes ago

Lynn Wencus, of Wrentham, Mass., holds a photograph of her son Jeff while seated in a garden at her...

Associated Press

OxyContin maker’s settlement plan divides victims of opioid crisis. Now it’s up to the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The agreement by the maker of OxyContin to settle thousands of lawsuits over the harm done by opioids could help combat the overdose epidemic that the painkiller triggered. But that does not mean all the victims are satisfied. In exchange for giving up ownership of drug manufacturer Purdue Pharma and for contributing […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Qatar says Gaza cease-fire will begin at 7 a.m. Friday, with aid to follow ‘as soon as possible’

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Qatar said Thursday that a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war will begin at 7 a.m. Friday, with aid “going in as soon as possible.” Majed al-Ansari, a spokesman for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, made the announcement in a news conference in Doha, Qatar. The cease-fire had been anticipated after a […]

9 hours ago

FILE - A Tesla electric vehicle is charged on May 10, 2023, in Westlake, Calif. EV sales are expect...

Associated Press

US electric vehicle sales to hit record this year, but still lag behind China and Germany

Electric vehicle sales are expected to hit a record 9% of all passenger vehicles in the U.S. this year, according to Atlas Public Policy. That will be up from 7.3% of new car sales in 2022. It will be the first time more than 1 million EVs are sold in the U.S. in one calendar […]

9 hours ago

A wild horse stands near a hiking trail in Theodore Roosevelt National Park on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2...

Associated Press

Decision on the future of wild horses in a North Dakota national park expected next year

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — About 200 wild horses roam free in a western North Dakota national park, but that number could shrink as the National Park Service is expected to decide next year whether it will eliminate that population. Advocates fear a predetermined outcome that will remove the beloved animals from Theodore Roosevelt National Park. […]

10 hours ago

FILE - The Astronaut Snoopy balloon is on Central Park West in New York City during Macy's Thanksgi...

Associated Press

Balloons, bands and Santa: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Beloved characters like Snoopy and SpongeBob SquarePants soared through the skies above New York City Thursday while bands march along the streets below as the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ushered in the holiday season. The parade started on Manhattan’s Upper West Side making its way alongside Central Park in front […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams accused of 1993 sexual assault in legal filing