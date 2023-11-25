Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Yonutz opens 1st Arizona location in Phoenix

Nov 25, 2023, 2:00 PM

(Evolve PR and Marketing photo)...

(Evolve PR and Marketing photo)

(Evolve PR and Marketing photo)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Yonutz officially opened its first Arizona location at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix.

The gourmet dessert shop that was started in 2018 will bring its menu featuring Smashed doughnuts, regular doughnuts, mini doughnuts, Smashed milkshakes and Smashed ice cream to the Valley. Mini doughnut decorating kits and doughnuts by the dozen and half dozen are also available.

Yonutz is located near Fly By to Go and Albertsons and will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Yonutz was the winner of Dessert Wars 2019 and Dessert Wars 2020 (the largest Dessert Festival in America) and has a brand partnership with Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington.

RELATED STORIES

What does Yonutz have on the menu?

Some menu options include:

– Birthday Cake SMASHED Donut: Made with birthday cake ice cream, vanilla drizzle, sprinkles and Little Debbie birthday cake

– Cookies N Cream SMASHED Donut: Cookies ‘n cream ice cream, vanilla drizzle, Oreos and Chips Ahoy cookies

– Tiramisu SMASHED Milkshake: Coffee mocha ice cream, golden Oreos and cinnamon sugar

What is a Smashed doughnut?

A “Smashed” doughnut is a doughnut cut in half and stuffed with ice cream and other ingredients.

Does Yonutz have gluten free doughnuts in Phoenix?

Yonutz offers an assortment of gluten-free and gluten-friendly doughnuts that are available for purchase.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

“Empty the Shelters” is the nation’s largest funded adoption event. (Arizona Humane Society P...

David Veenstra

11 local animal shelters participating in reduced fee adoption event

Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope starts Friday and will run through Dec. 17. Adoption fees will be $50 or less for every pet at participating locations.

1 hour ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

KTAR.com

3 Arizona restaurants ranked among the top 100 in country

Three Arizona restaurants, two in Scottsdale and one in Sedona, have been ranked among the 100 best in the nation for 2023 by OpenTable.

5 hours ago

(Photo by Arizona Department of Transportation.)...

KTAR.com

Truck accident blocks Loop 202 eastbound lanes in Ahwatukee area

An overturned truck caused a traffic jam on eastbound Loop 202 in the Ahwatukee area on Saturday morning.

8 hours ago

Parts Town (Facebook photo)...

Tom Kuebel

Parts Town to expand with 420,000-square-foot facility in Glendale

A multi-billion dollar company named Parts Town is expected open a new distribution center in Glendale in 2024.

11 hours ago

st. vincent depaul health clinic arizona...

KTAR.com

St. Vincent de Paul partners with Sonoran University to open medical clinic

Thanks to a grant, St. Vincent de Paul will open a medical clinic at the charity’s shelter at Washington and 28th streets in Phoenix.

11 hours ago

The interior of the newly opened Prosano medical care clinic in Peoria operated by Blue Cross Blue ...

Greg Barr/Phoenix Business Journal

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona going brick and mortar with proposed network of medical clinics

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is set to up its game significantly in a shift that moves the company to delivering managed care directly to its members.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Yonutz opens 1st Arizona location in Phoenix