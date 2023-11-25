Yonutz opens 1st Arizona location in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Yonutz officially opened its first Arizona location at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix.

The gourmet dessert shop that was started in 2018 will bring its menu featuring Smashed doughnuts, regular doughnuts, mini doughnuts, Smashed milkshakes and Smashed ice cream to the Valley. Mini doughnut decorating kits and doughnuts by the dozen and half dozen are also available.

Yonutz is located near Fly By to Go and Albertsons and will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Yonutz was the winner of Dessert Wars 2019 and Dessert Wars 2020 (the largest Dessert Festival in America) and has a brand partnership with Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington.

What does Yonutz have on the menu?

Some menu options include:

– Birthday Cake SMASHED Donut: Made with birthday cake ice cream, vanilla drizzle, sprinkles and Little Debbie birthday cake

– Cookies N Cream SMASHED Donut: Cookies ‘n cream ice cream, vanilla drizzle, Oreos and Chips Ahoy cookies

– Tiramisu SMASHED Milkshake: Coffee mocha ice cream, golden Oreos and cinnamon sugar

What is a Smashed doughnut?

A “Smashed” doughnut is a doughnut cut in half and stuffed with ice cream and other ingredients.

Does Yonutz have gluten free doughnuts in Phoenix?

Yonutz offers an assortment of gluten-free and gluten-friendly doughnuts that are available for purchase.

