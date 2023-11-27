PHOENIX — Mon Cheri, a new champagne café and charcuterie bar, is opening in Old Town Scottsdale in January 2024.

The restaurant, located on 1st Avenue, will be known for its velvet seating, custom murals, vintage dishes and pink tableware.

Mon Cheri’s food menu will feature charcuterie boards, such as the Old Town Board featuring all locally sourced ingredients, and the Specialty Board which will be seasonal and trendy. In addition to the signature charcuterie, Mon Cheri will offer a full-service European menu of dishes that can be enjoyed individually or as sharable items. Pre-designed multi-course menus will be available as well. The restaurant will also offer catering with designer boards to-go.

Its drink menu will feature wine, fancy cocktails, champagnes and champagne-based cocktails.

Founder Lexi Caliskan has always loved sharing food that’s what sparked her idea to create Mon Cheri.

“I love the unique style of charcuterie eating,” Caliskan said. “It’s sharable, unique, beautiful and delicious. It’s meaningful to me to share food with the people I love in a beautiful way. Mon Cheri, ‘My Dear’ will be a unique dining experience and a proper introduction to modern charcuterie dining.”

The restaurant features both indoor and outdoor seating, a full-service bar, all-season covered front and east patios and a back courtyard.

Mon Cheri will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mon Cheri will soon be hiring for all positions.

