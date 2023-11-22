Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for Sun City man last seen near 91st Avenue and Union Hills Drive

Nov 22, 2023, 4:48 PM

Lawrence Cooley was last seen Tuesday and authorities issued a Silver Alert for him on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo via Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo via Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Wednesday afternoon for a missing man last seen in Sun City.

Lawrence Cooley, 91, was last seen near 91st Avenue and Union Hills Drive in Sun City at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Cooley was driving a white 2018 Nissan Rogue displaying Arizona license plate 27A9RB. Cooley was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, gray shorts, white socks and sandals.

He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair.

Cooley has a medical condition which causes him to have memory issues and may cause him to appear disoriented.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-1011 and reference report #IR23029946.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

This season's ZooLights holiday display is open from Nov. 22, 2023, to Jan. 14, 2024, at the Phoeni...

Kevin Stone

It’s ZooLights season: What to know about popular Phoenix Zoo event

ZooLights, the Phoenix Zoo's popular annual holiday extravaganza, makes its seasonal debut on Wednesday night.

4 hours ago

Mugshot of Manuel Anthony Sierra, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Nov. 17, 2023, for a s...

KTAR.com

Man connected to 11 drive-by shootings in Phoenix sentenced to 22 years in prison

The man who terrorized the Valley with a string of drive-by shootings nearly two years ago has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

6 hours ago

Mugshot of Matthew Patrick Wazny, who is accused of shooting a dog in his Phoenix neighborhood on S...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man accused of shooting neighborhood dog with a child nearby

A Phoenix man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly shot a neighborhood dog while a child was playing with the pet.

7 hours ago

Phoenix will see mostly sunny skies during the Thanksgiving weekend but could see some rain. (Photo...

KTAR.com

Phoenix to get sunny Thanksgiving day weather, could see weekend rain

Phoenix will likely see sunny weather on Thanksgiving and throughout the holiday weekend, but there is a chance of rain.

8 hours ago

Photo of fentanyl pills seized by Arizona troopers in November 2023. In an unrelated case, Michael ...

Kevin Stone

Arizona drug dealer sentenced to 6 years for selling fentanyl that caused Valley teen’s fatal overdose

An Arizona man was sentenced to six years in prison for supplying the fentanyl pills that caused a Valley teenager's fatal overdose.

10 hours ago

Steven Gonzalez, 27, was arrested after allegedly shooting two people early Wednesday, Nov. 22, 202...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested after 1 man dead, 1 hospitalized in Glendale shooting

A suspect was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after one person died and another was hospitalized after getting shot in Glendale early Wednesday.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Silver Alert issued for Sun City man last seen near 91st Avenue and Union Hills Drive