PHOENIX – Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Wednesday afternoon for a missing man last seen in Sun City.

Lawrence Cooley, 91, was last seen near 91st Avenue and Union Hills Drive in Sun City at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Cooley was driving a white 2018 Nissan Rogue displaying Arizona license plate 27A9RB. Cooley was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, gray shorts, white socks and sandals.

He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair.

Cooley has a medical condition which causes him to have memory issues and may cause him to appear disoriented.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-1011 and reference report #IR23029946.

