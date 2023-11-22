Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man connected to 11 drive-by shootings in Phoenix sentenced to 22 years in prison

Nov 22, 2023, 2:00 PM

Mugshot of Manuel Anthony Sierra, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Nov. 17, 2023, for a s...

Manuel Anthony Sierra was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Nov. 17, 2023, for a string of drive-by shootings. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The man who terrorized the Valley with a string of drive-by shootings nearly two years ago has been sentenced to 22 years in prison, authorities announced Friday.

Manuel Anthony Sierra, 26, was accused of recklessly shooting at residences and vehicles in 11 locations in south and west Phoenix from Dec. 31, 2021, to May 11, 2022.

Residents were home during 10 of the shootings, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, but nobody was injured.

The last shooting occurred the day before Sierra was arrested in Buckeye. He was initially booked into jail on 18 counts and then indicted on 72 charges a month later.

He pleaded guilty to three charges earlier this month and was sentenced on Nov. 17. His prison term included 555 days of time served. He was also given a lifetime injunction to stay away from his 32 victims and ordered to pay them full restitution.

Who were the victims of Phoenix serial shooter Manuel Sierra?

Sierra targeted an ex-girlfriend and her extended family in the shootings, prosecutors said. He also was accused of setting fire to her father’s vehicle.

RELATED STORIES

The victims also received threatening text messages tied to the shootings, authorities said.

“Home should be a safe place. No one should have to live with the fear of being shot in their own house,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release. “I am proud of the extensive work by law enforcement and MCAO prosecutors to hold this individual accountable and, most importantly, for bringing peace to these families who had been living in fear.”

