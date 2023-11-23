Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Zoo opens voting to name month-old giraffe, 5th baby since 2017

Nov 23, 2023, 7:15 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


The latest giraffe calf born at the Phoenix Zoo sticks her tongue out for the camera. (Photo courtesy of Phoenix Zoo) The latest giraffe calf born at the Phoenix Zoo hangs out with her mother, Sunshine. (Photo courtesy of Phoenix Zoo) The latest giraffe calf born at the Phoenix Zoo explores her surroundings with her mother, Sunshine. (Photo courtesy of Phoenix Zoo) The latest giraffe calf born at the Phoenix Zoo poker her head out around her mother, Sunshine. (Photo courtesy of Phoenix Zoo)

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo welcomed a baby giraffe for the fifth time since 2017 and is asking for the public’s help in choosing a name.

The girl giraffe was delivered safely on Oct. 25 by her mother, ten-year-old Masai giraffe, Sunshine, and 12-year-old sire, Miguu.

The latest baby is the fourth calf born to Sunshine and the fifth sired by Miguu, all females.

What are the names people can vote on?

Five names have been chosen by zookeepers for the sunshine-themed vote:

  • Ray (ray of sun)
  • Aurora (sunrise in Greek)
  • Addae (morning sun)
  • Kianga (girl and ray of light)
  • Mkali (bright)

Voting on the Phoenix Zoo website is open until Nov. 27.

Who are all the giraffes in the zoo?

Sunshine gave birth to a calves named Siku in September 2017, Moshi in March 2019 and another girl, Luna, in February 2022 who was born at night and therefore named after the Spanish word for moon.

Miguu sired all four of Sunshine’s calves and also sired a fifth girl named Rafiki in June 2018. Rafiki was delivered by a different mother named Imara.

The Phoenix Zoo has had an influx of giraffe activity since 2014 when the Masai Giraffe Species Survival Plan was introduced.

