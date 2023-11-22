PHOENIX — ZooLights, the Phoenix Zoo’s popular annual holiday extravaganza, makes its seasonal debut on Wednesday night.

The dazzling display of more than 4 million lights will be open daily from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Jan. 14, 2024.

Tickets can be purchased online for $30 for the general public and $25 for Phoenix Zoo members. The entry fee is $5 higher at the gate, and children ages 2 and under get in for free.

Dec. 4 will be a special sensory-friendly night, with smaller crowds, quieter music, reduced flashing lights and sensory stations throughout the venue.

ZooLights features hundreds of displays across the zoo grounds, with more than 50 wildlife lanterns and a synchronized lake light show centered around the tallest illuminated floating tree in North America. New this year is a 200-foot-long light tunnel.

Guests can purchase glow souvenirs and snacks fit for cool evenings such as kettle corn, s’mores and hot cocoa.

Santa will be on hand for photo opportunities from Friday until Dec. 23. Sittings can be booked online in advance.

The Phoenix Zoo entryway is located at 455 N. Galvin Parkway, north of Van Buren Street, in Papago Park.

For daytime visits this time of year, the zoo is open daily, except Christmas Day, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early entry is available at 8 a.m. for members.

