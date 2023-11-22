Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

It’s ZooLights season: What to know about popular Phoenix Zoo event

Nov 22, 2023, 3:30 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

This season's ZooLights holiday display is open from Nov. 22, 2023, to Jan. 14, 2024, at the Phoenix Zoo. This season's ZooLights holiday display is open from Nov. 22, 2023, to Jan. 14, 2024, at the Phoenix Zoo. This season's ZooLights holiday display is open from Nov. 22, 2023, to Jan. 14, 2024, at the Phoenix Zoo. This season's ZooLights holiday display is open from Nov. 22, 2023, to Jan. 14, 2024, at the Phoenix Zoo. This season's ZooLights holiday display is open from Nov. 22, 2023, to Jan. 14, 2024, at the Phoenix Zoo. This season's ZooLights holiday display is open from Nov. 22, 2023, to Jan. 14, 2024, at the Phoenix Zoo. This season's ZooLights holiday display is open from Nov. 22, 2023, to Jan. 14, 2024, at the Phoenix Zoo. This season's ZooLights holiday display is open from Nov. 22, 2023, to Jan. 14, 2024, at the Phoenix Zoo. This season's ZooLights holiday display is open from Nov. 22, 2023, to Jan. 14, 2024, at the Phoenix Zoo.

PHOENIX — ZooLights, the Phoenix Zoo’s popular annual holiday extravaganza, makes its seasonal debut on Wednesday night.

The dazzling display of more than 4 million lights will be open daily from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Jan. 14, 2024.

Tickets can be purchased online for $30 for the general public and $25 for Phoenix Zoo members. The entry fee is $5 higher at the gate, and children ages 2 and under get in for free.

Dec. 4 will be a special sensory-friendly night, with smaller crowds, quieter music, reduced flashing lights and sensory stations throughout the venue.

RELATED STORIES

ZooLights features hundreds of displays across the zoo grounds, with more than 50 wildlife lanterns and a synchronized lake light show centered around the tallest illuminated floating tree in North America. New this year is a 200-foot-long light tunnel.

Guests can purchase glow souvenirs and snacks fit for cool evenings such as kettle corn, s’mores and hot cocoa.

Santa will be on hand for photo opportunities from Friday until Dec. 23. Sittings can be booked online in advance.

The Phoenix Zoo entryway is located at 455 N. Galvin Parkway, north of Van Buren Street, in Papago Park.

For daytime visits this time of year, the zoo is open daily, except Christmas Day, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early entry is available at 8 a.m. for members.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Lawrence Cooley was last seen Tuesday and authorities issued a Silver Alert for him on Wednesday, N...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for Sun City man last seen near 91st Avenue and Union Hills Drive

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Wednesday for a missing Sun City man who was last seen Tuesday near 91st Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

5 hours ago

Mugshot of Manuel Anthony Sierra, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Nov. 17, 2023, for a s...

KTAR.com

Man connected to 11 drive-by shootings in Phoenix sentenced to 22 years in prison

The man who terrorized the Valley with a string of drive-by shootings nearly two years ago has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

8 hours ago

Mugshot of Matthew Patrick Wazny, who is accused of shooting a dog in his Phoenix neighborhood on S...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man accused of shooting neighborhood dog with a child nearby

A Phoenix man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly shot a neighborhood dog while a child was playing with the pet.

10 hours ago

Phoenix will see mostly sunny skies during the Thanksgiving weekend but could see some rain. (Photo...

KTAR.com

Phoenix to get sunny Thanksgiving day weather, could see weekend rain

Phoenix will likely see sunny weather on Thanksgiving and throughout the holiday weekend, but there is a chance of rain.

11 hours ago

Photo of fentanyl pills seized by Arizona troopers in November 2023. In an unrelated case, Michael ...

Kevin Stone

Arizona drug dealer sentenced to 6 years for selling fentanyl that caused Valley teen’s fatal overdose

An Arizona man was sentenced to six years in prison for supplying the fentanyl pills that caused a Valley teenager's fatal overdose.

12 hours ago

Steven Gonzalez, 27, was arrested after allegedly shooting two people early Wednesday, Nov. 22, 202...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested after 1 man dead, 1 hospitalized in Glendale shooting

A suspect was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after one person died and another was hospitalized after getting shot in Glendale early Wednesday.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

It’s ZooLights season: What to know about popular Phoenix Zoo event