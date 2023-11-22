PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after one person died and another was hospitalized after getting shot in Glendale early Wednesday, authorities said.

Steven Gonzalez, 27, was arrested in the front yard of a residence near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road after being accused of killing 29-year-old Mar’Quane McQueen and injuring a 30-year-old man, according to the Glendale Police Department.

The victims were found about a mile apart, and police believe the shootings are related.

When, where were men shot in Glendale early Wednesday?

The incident started around 3 a.m., when the wounded 30-year-old man seeking help approached an officer near 61st Avenue and Bethany Home Road, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with critical gunshot injuries.

At the same time, the police department’s ShotSpotter detection system indicated gunfire in a neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Officers responded to the area where gunfire was detected and found McQueen on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gonzalez knew McQueen and the other victim, according to police.

Gonzalez faces aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm charges in addition to the murder charge.

