4 men found dead inside a home in a Denver suburb

DENVER (AP) — Four men were found dead Tuesday inside a home just north of Denver, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim at a home in the afternoon and found the four men dead inside, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said via the social media platform X. The agency said it appeared to be an “isolated incident” and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

The house was locked so deputies forced their way inside and found one man dead from a gunshot wound, Sgt. Adam Sherman told the Denver Post. Deputies found the other three deceased men while checking the rest of the house, Sherman said.

Initial indicators show three of the four men were family members, Sherman said. The person who called 911 was a family member of one of the victims, he said.

The discovery was made a day after three people were fatally shot in a rural area southwest of Denver, allegedly over a property dispute between neighbors. A suspect in that case was arrested near Albuquerque, New Mexico, authorities announced Tuesday.

