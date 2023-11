KTAR News 92.3 FM is giving you the chance to experience Innings Festival! You’ll see performances by RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, HOZIER, GRETA VAN FLEET, MACKLEMORE, and many more Friday and Saturday, February 23 and 24! At Innings Festival, you’ll completely immerse yourself in baseball culture with activities and appearances by MLB legends at Tempe Beach Park!

Register to below to win tickets!!!