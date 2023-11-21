Close
Former CrackerJax site in Scottsdale takes a big step toward becoming The Parque

Nov 21, 2023, 3:00 PM

An artist's rendering of The Parque, a proposed mixed-use project at the former CrackerJax amusement park in Scottsdale. (Nelsen Partners Rendering)

(Nelsen Partners Rendering)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Parque — a more than $1 billion, 32-acre mixed-use development at the site of the former CrackerJax amusement park near the Scottsdale airport — was recently approved by the Scottsdale City Council.

Located at Scottsdale Road and Paradise Lane, plans for the site call for a variety of mixed-use structures that will encompass a 2-acre “central park” green space that will be open to the community.

Structures will include more than 250,000 square feet of commercial space, a hotel and residential with up to 1,322 residential units and hotel rooms combined.

“The Parque will be another Scottsdale landmark, a reflection of our city’s sustainable development ideals,” said Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega. “This project brings a best-in-class cyber security employer and other national security affiliates – a huge win for Scottsdale.”

City Council approval was preceded by a unanimous recommendation by the Scottsdale Planning Commission.

The next step in the process will be submission of a city of Scottsdale Development Review Board application for the first phase.

Billionaire George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike acquired the land in 2022 for $55.5 million and is the driver behind The Parque.

It is anticipated that the project will be built in multiple phases.

