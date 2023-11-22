Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

GENERAL NEWS

The White House is concerned Iran will give missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine

Nov 21, 2023, 5:00 PM

missles ukraine iran russia...

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House voiced concern Tuesday that Iran may provide Russia with ballistic missiles for use in its war against Ukraine, a development that likely would be disastrous for the Ukrainian people, a U.S. national security official said.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby noted that Iran already has been providing Russia with unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, guided aerial bombs and artillery ammunition, and may be preparing “to go a step further in its support for Russia.”

Kirby highlighted a September meeting in which Iran hosted Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to show off a range of ballistic missile systems, sparking U.S. concern.

“We are therefore concerned that Iran is considering providing Russia with ballistic missiles now for use in Ukraine,” Kirby told reporters during a conference call. “In return for that support, Russia has been offering Tehran unprecedented defense cooperation, including on missiles, electronics and air defense.”

RELATED STORIES

Kirby’s warning came as President Joe Biden’s request for more than $61 billion in emergency U.S. funding to continue to support Ukraine’s defense remained stalled in Congress. The additional aid for Ukraine is part of a larger $106 billion funding request from the Democratic president that also would support Israel, Taiwan and the U.S. operations on the border with Mexico.

A growing group of lawmakers in the Republican Party, which controls the House of Representatives, opposes sending more money to Ukraine.

Kirby and other top U.S. officials have been urging Congress pass aid for Ukraine, saying existing funding is drying up.

He also noted Iran’s announcement earlier this year that it had finalized a deal to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia, and said Iran is looking to buy additional military equipment from Russia, including attack helicopters, radars and combat-trainer aircraft.

“In total, Iran is seeking billions of dollars worth of military equipment from Russia to strengthen its military capabilities,” Kirby said. “Russia has also been helping Iran develop and maintain its satellite collection capabilities and other space-based programs.”

At the direction of the Russian government, Kirby said the Wagner mercenary group was preparing to provide an air-defense capability to either Hezbollah or Iran. He said the U.S. would be watching to see whether that happens and was prepared to use “counterterrorism sanctions authority against Russian individuals or entities that might make these destabilizing transfers.”

The U.S. says the Kremlin’s reliance on Iran, as well as North Korea — countries largely isolated on the international stage for their nuclear programs and human rights records — shows desperation. That comes in the face of Ukrainian resistance and the success of the global coalition in disrupting Russian military supply chains and denying replacements for weapons lost on the battlefield. The White House has said Russia has turned to North Korea for artillery.

U.S. officials say Iran has also provided Russia with artillery and tank rounds for its invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. and other countries have taken steps to thwart the potential supply, sale or transfer involving Iran and ballistic missile-related items, Kirby said. The U.S. has also issued guidance to private companies about Iranian missile procurement practices to make sure they aren’t inadvertently supporting Iran’s development efforts.

Last May, the White House said Russia was interested in buying additional advanced attack drones from Iran for use in the war against Ukraine after it used up most of the 400 drones it had previously purchased from Tehran.

A U.S. intelligence finding released in June asserted that Iran was providing Russia with materials to build a drone manufacturing plant east of Moscow as the Kremlin looks to lock in a steady supply of weaponry for the war.

General News

The entrance to a Walmart store is shown on June 25, 2019 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, ...

Associated Press

What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving in Arizona this year?

Many national retailers with locations in Arizona are keeping the doors closed on Thursday. Find out which ones will be open.

59 minutes ago

The turkeys who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House ahead of Thanksgiving enjoy t...

Associated Press

Biden pardons National Thanksgiving Turkeys while marking his 81st birthday with jokes about his age

President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys, sparing them from becoming a Thanksgiving dinner, on his 81st birthday Monday.

22 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump helps serve food to Texas Natio...

Associated Press

Trump receives endorsement from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a visit to a US-Mexico border town

Donald Trump picked up the Texas governor’s endorsement Sunday during a visit to a U.S.-Mexico border town.

2 days ago

rain can be seen falling in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Nov. 17-19

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

2 days ago

Thanksgiving meal on table with various foods...

David Veenstra

4 Valley cities among the best places to go for Thanksgiving, per WalletHub

A personal finance website found four Valley cities are among the top 100 places in the nation to go for Thanksgiving 2023.

2 days ago

FILE - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, sit toge...

Associated Press

Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dies at 96

Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter, a global humanitarian and political partner to the 39th president, has died at 96.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

The White House is concerned Iran will give missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine