PHOENIX — Add a closure-free metro Phoenix freeway system over the holiday weekend to the reasons to be thankful this year.

No scheduled closures will occur from Wednesday until Monday to ease Thanksgiving travel, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Expect some heavy traffic times, especially toward the start and end of the long weekend, on the roads.

More than 1.1 million Arizonans are expected to travel during the weekend, according to AAA.

Meanwhile, AAA forecasts that 55.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between next Wednesday and the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

What driving tips should be followed during Thanksgiving weekend?

ADOT encourages drivers to be rested, obey speed limits and never drive while impaired.

Sixteen people died in fatal crashes during the holiday weekend last year, with four of those deaths being alcohol related, according to ADOT.

If making a road trip, here are items that should be packed in case of traffic, weather issues or car troubles:

Extra bottled watter

Snacks

Flashlight with extra batteries

Blankets

Warm clothing

First-aid kit

In addition to on-call statewide maintenance crews, ADOT has an incident response unit that patrols metro Phoenix freeways between 4 a.m. and midnight on weekdays and 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends.

