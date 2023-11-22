Here are the big holiday events happening across metro Phoenix

PHOENIX — Whether it be ice skating rinks, mazes, holiday performances or dazzling light displays, there’s plenty to do in the Valley to celebrate the season.

Annual favorites such as ZooLights, CitySkate, Glendale Glitters and Merry Main Street return, while a host of new events burst onto the scene.

Here are a variety of holiday activities around metro Phoenix to help you celebrate the festive season.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.