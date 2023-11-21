Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

More than 100 guns stolen in Michigan after store manager is forced to reveal alarm code

Nov 21, 2023, 8:43 AM | Updated: 11:08 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — More than 100 handguns were stolen from a store in southwestern Michigan after the manager was held at gunpoint outside his home and forced to reveal how to turn off the alarm, authorities said Tuesday.

All guns except one were recovered and two men were arrested Friday, a day after the brazen heist at Dunham’s Sports, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said.

“Just look at the firepower on this table,” Jim Deir, head of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Michigan, told reporters.

“There’s over $100,000 worth of guns here. … My experience: These were headed to the streets. These were headed for quick sale, quick money,” Deir said.

The two men, who are brothers, are accused of targeting a Dunham’s near Benton Harbor, 100 miles (160.9 kilometers) east of Chicago.

A store manager told investigators he was confronted Thursday night, blindfolded and placed in the rear seat of a car, federal agent Mallorie Campbell said in a court filing.

“One of the subjects held a gun to his head and made him reveal the passcode to the alarm at the store,” Campbell wrote.

Store video shows a man later disabling the alarm system and filling two coolers with 123 handguns, Campbell said.

Investigators got the name of a suspect after he tried to transfer money from the manager’s bank account with a cash app, the agent said.

The complaint charges men with four crimes, including gun theft. Campbell said they admitted their roles during interviews with investigators.

“It is no secret that we are experiencing an epidemic of gun violence across the nation, across the state of Michigan and right here in Benton Harbor, as well,” Totten said. “What happened at Dunham’s Sports is a striking example of what is driving this crisis.”

United States News

Associated Press

NBA, NHL and MLB unveil a 30-second ad promoting responsible sports betting

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball have joined forces to produce a 30-second ad promoting responsible sports betting. The “Never Know What’s Next” commercial unveiled Tuesday is a coordination of the three leagues, sportsbook operators DraftKings, Fanatics, PENN Entertainment and the National Council on Problem Gambling. Scott Kaufman-Ross, the NBA’s […]

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

World’s largest cryptocurrency exchange to pay over $4 billion in agreement with US, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has agreed to pay more than $4 billion as part of an agreement with the U.S. government, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The development in the case against Binance was confirmed on the condition of anonymity ahead of an expected […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

Authorities responding to landslide along Alaska highway

WRANGELL, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in southeast Alaska were responding Tuesday to a landslide that scattered debris along a highway. In a notice posted on social media, the City and Borough of Wrangell said local search and rescue efforts were ongoing to sift through the debris near the community of about 2,000 people, located about […]

1 hour ago

Caston Peters and their mom, Kim Michaelis-Peters, speak about restricting students from using pron...

Associated Press

Teachers and students grapple with fears and confusion about new laws restricting pronoun use

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis high school senior Caston Peters had used they and them or he and him pronouns at school for three years without a problem, but they came home a few days into this school year and told their mother that the situation had changed. Peters, 18 and nonbinary, heard from a teacher […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Israeli troops battle militants across north Gaza, which has been without power or water for weeks

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli troops battled Palestinian militants in an urban refugee camp and outside the gates of a nearby hospital on Tuesday as the army expanded operations across northern Gaza, where residents have been without electricity, water or access to humanitarian aid for weeks. The front line of the war, now […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Members of the Culinary Workers Union rally along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Aug. 10, 20...

Associated Press

Las Vegas union hotel workers ratify Caesars contract

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas hotel union workers voted overwhelmingly Monday to approve their contract agreement with casino giant Caesars Entertainment, signaling an end to lengthy labor disputes that had brought the threat of a historic strike to the Strip. The Culinary Workers Union announced on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

More than 100 guns stolen in Michigan after store manager is forced to reveal alarm code