Silver Alert update: Man last seen at Sun City bank found safe
Nov 21, 2023, 6:33 AM | Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 7:22 am
(Photo via Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert issued earlier this week for a man who went missing in Sun City was canceled after he was found safe, authorities said.
Authorities issued a Silver Alert for Charles Wedan, 79, on Monday night and canceled it Tuesday night.
At the time the alert was activated, Wedan had last been seen around 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Western State Bank at 99th Avenue and Bell Road. He was supposed to be heading to a different bank but never arrived.
Weden was wearing a dark blue shirt with light blue stripes, blue shorts and flip-flops and driving a gold Chevy Malibu.
He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. He suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become lost or easily confused.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.