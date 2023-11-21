Silver Alert update: Man last seen at Sun City bank found safe

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert issued earlier this week for a man who went missing in Sun City was canceled after he was found safe, authorities said.

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for Charles Wedan, 79, on Monday night and canceled it Tuesday night.

At the time the alert was activated, Wedan had last been seen around 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Western State Bank at 99th Avenue and Bell Road. He was supposed to be heading to a different bank but never arrived.

Weden was wearing a dark blue shirt with light blue stripes, blue shorts and flip-flops and driving a gold Chevy Malibu.

He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. He suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become lost or easily confused.

