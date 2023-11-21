Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old man last seen at Sun City bank

Nov 21, 2023, 6:33 AM

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday night for Charles Wedan, a 79-year-old man last seen in...

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday night for Charles Wedan, a 79-year-old man last seen in Sun City. (Photo via Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo via Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday night for a 79-year-old man last seen at a Sun City bank.

Charles Wedan, 79, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Western State Bank at 99th Avenue and Bell Road. He was supposed to be heading to a different bank but never arrived.

Weden was wearing a dark blue shirt with light blue stripes, blue shorts and flip-flops and driving a gold Chevy Malibu with Arizona license plate BSF8695.

He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. He suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become lost or easily confused.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts was asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office 602-876-1011 or 911.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Mohave County, Arizona, Board of Supervisors voted Nov. 20, 2023, against a plan to hand count ...

Associated Press

Mohave County supervisors again reject plan to hand count all 2024 ballots

Mohave County officials narrowly rejected a proposal to hand count all ballots in the 2024 election cycle rather than using tabulation machines.

53 minutes ago

DeAngelo Robinson, 28, was arrested Monday for a murder that took place in north Phoenix last month...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in north Phoenix murder case from last month

A suspect, 28-year-old DeAngelo Robinson, was arrested Monday for a murder that took place in north Phoenix last month.

2 hours ago

The Rolling Stones -- from left, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Mick Jagger -- will perform at Sta...

Kevin Stone

Satisfaction: Rolling Stones to play at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on 2024 tour

The Rolling Stones, aka "World's Greatest Rock and Roll Band," will satisfy their Phoenix-area fans when they hit the road in 2024.

3 hours ago

The new Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix is scheduled to open April 11, 2024....

Kevin Stone

April opening set for new Valleywise Health hospital in Phoenix as work nears completion

Nearly four years after groundbreaking, construction on Valleywise Health’s new flagship hospital in Phoenix is nearly finished.

5 hours ago

Over Easy is planning to open multiple new breakfast restaurants across metro Phoenix over the next...

KTAR.com

Over Easy plans to open 7 more breakfast restaurants across metro Phoenix

Arizona breakfast chain Over Easy is going through a growth spurt, having signed leases on seven additional restaurants.

5 hours ago

Arizona wildlife officials are asking hunters to bring in the heads of harvested deer and elk to be...

Kevin Stone

Arizona wildlife officials ask hunters to bring in heads of deer, elk to check for disease

Arizona wildlife officials are asking hunters to bring in the heads of harvested deer and elk to be checked for signs of chronic wasting disease.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old man last seen at Sun City bank