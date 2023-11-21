Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old man last seen at Sun City bank

PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday night for a 79-year-old man last seen at a Sun City bank.

Charles Wedan, 79, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Western State Bank at 99th Avenue and Bell Road. He was supposed to be heading to a different bank but never arrived.

Weden was wearing a dark blue shirt with light blue stripes, blue shorts and flip-flops and driving a gold Chevy Malibu with Arizona license plate BSF8695.

He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. He suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become lost or easily confused.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts was asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office 602-876-1011 or 911.

