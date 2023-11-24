Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler man sentenced to over 7 years for voluntary manslaughter

Nov 24, 2023, 5:45 AM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 28-year-old man from Chandler was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for voluntary manslaughter, authorities announced Monday.

Walter Lee Riggins, Jr. pleaded guilty to the charge in August in the December 2020 case, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Riggins, a member of the Gila River Indian Community, shot and killed the male victim on Dec. 27, 2020.

United States District Judge Michael T. Liburdi also sentenced Riggins to three years of supervised release after his prison term.

No additional information about the shooting was made available.

