UNITED STATES NEWS

All 9 aboard US Navy plane that overshot runway escape injury, Hawaii official says

Nov 20, 2023, 6:01 PM | Updated: 6:38 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department was called to respond to a downed military aircraft in Kaneohe Bay Monday, but when they got to the scene, military officials told the emergency workers that all nine people on board made it safely to shore and there were no injuries, spokesperson Shayne Enright said.

Coast Guard spokesperson Petty Officer Ryan Fisher said the Coast Guard responded but rescue operations were quickly called off.

“It sounds like all parties involved were rescued,” he said.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy plane overshot a runway and went into a bay in Hawaii, the military said Monday.

The P-8A aircraft overshot the runway at a Marine base on Kaneohe Bay, said U.S. Marine Corps spokesperson Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez. He did not have further information.

The P-8A is often used to hunt for submarines and used in reconnaissance and intelligence gathering. It is manufactured by Boeing and shares many parts with the 737 commercial jet.

The base is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Honolulu on Oahu.

