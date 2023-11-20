Phoenix area stores sell $342K Fantasy 5, other lottery prizes
Nov 20, 2023, 3:06 PM | Updated: 3:48 pm
(Arizona Lottery)
PHOENIX — Some fortunate lottery players are now very prosperous, too, after several big prizes were won and collected last week.
The Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket, worth $342,000, was sold on Saturday at the 7-Eleven at 2651 W. Glendale Ave. in Phoenix.
The winning numbers were 1, 22, 28, 33, 38.
Fantasy 5 drawings are held every night. Each entry costs $1.
Two people claimed prizes in Scratchers games last week.
The winner of Millionaire Extraordinaire, who garnered the $1 million top prize win, selected the $540,000 cash option. The ticket was sold at QuikTrip, 1995 N. Arizona Ave. in Chandler. Tickets cost $30.
The winner of WIN $100,000 bought the ticket at 7-Eleven, 2010 E. Main St., in Mesa.
Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.