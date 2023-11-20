Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona gets $5.3 million in federal funding to repair bridge damaged in fatal crash

Nov 20, 2023, 2:12 PM | Updated: 2:13 pm

The bridge spanning I-10 on U.S. 191 was damaged in an early May fatal crash. (ADOT Photo)...

The bridge spanning I-10 on U.S. 191 was damaged in an early May fatal crash. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation will use $5.3 million in federal funding to repair a bridge that was damaged in a fatal crash earlier this year.

The emergency funds will fix the bridge spanning Interstate 10 on U.S. 191 about 10 miles west of Willcox in southeast Arizona.

The bridge has been closed since the early May crash when it was hit by a large truck.

No direct access from westbound I-10 to southbound U.S. 191 and northbound U.S. 191 to westbound I-10 has since been available.

What repairs need to be made to the bridge?

The bridge’s superstructure, including the girders and deck, need to be rebuilt.

The old superstructure will be demolished after new girders are delivered to the site.

I-10 access has been available to motorists only after a temporary support structure was built shortly after the crash.

The project is expected to be finished by next summer.

