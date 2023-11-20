Close
What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving this year?

Nov 20, 2023, 9:39 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The holiday season is here, which means spending time with family on Thanksgiving and also, for millions of people, hunting for the best deals on Black Friday.

Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November each year, which takes place this week. A lot of national retailers are keeping the doors closed on Thursday to give employees time with families and to recharge for the holidays ahead. That includes some of the biggest chains like Walmart and Target, which plan to re-open stores on Friday.

Here’s a brief rundown of store hours on Thanksgiving:

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Target open on Thanksgiving?

Target will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Costco open on Thanksgiving?

Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is CVS open on Thanksgiving?

CVS Pharmacy will be closing all non-24 hour locations early on Thanksgiving. You can call your local store or check store and pharmacy hours on the CVS Pharmacy website.

Is Walgreens open on Thanksgiving?

Most Walgreens locations will be closed on Thanksgiving for the first time. However, nearly all 700 Walgreens 24-hour locations will remain open.

Is Kroger open on Thanksgiving?

Most Kroger stores will close in the early evening on Thanksgiving. You can check your local store’s hours here.

Is Publix open on Thanksgiving?

All Publix stores and pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Sam’s Club open on Thanksgiving?

All Sam’s Clubs will be closed on Thanksgiving.

And here’s a rundown of some of the country’s biggest grocery store chains and if they are open on Thanksgiving:

Grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving

    1. ACME: Most stores will have adjusted hours.

    2. Albertsons: Most stores will have adjusted hours.

    3. Jewel-Osco: Most stores will have adjusted hours.

    4. Meijer: Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    5. Ralphs: All stores will be open on Thanksgiving, though most will close at 10 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving.

    6. Safeway: Most stores will have adjusted hours.

    7. Sprouts Farmers Market: Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    8. Tom Thumb: Most stores will have adjusted hours.

    9. Vons: Most stores will have adjusted hours.

Grocery stores that are closed on Thanksgiving:

    10. Aldi: Closed

    11. Fresco y Más: Closed

    12. Harveys Supermarket: Closed

    13. Whole Foods: Most stores will be closed

    14. Trader Joe’s: Closed

    15. Winn-Dixie: Closed

