Tornado damages at least 10 homes in Arizona town of Star Valley

Nov 20, 2023, 7:09 AM

Damage surveyed by the National Weather Service in Star Valley, Arizona, was found to be consistent with an EF-1 tornado. (Pexels Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


STAR VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — A tornado that hit the town of Star Valley prompted the National Weather Service’s Flagstaff branch to survey damage to the area, the organization said Sunday.

The damage was found to be consistent with an EF-1 tornado, with estimated peak winds ranging between 95 and 105 mph.

Officials from the town located about 95 miles northeast of Phoenix said at least 10 homes were damaged due to the wind, according to ABC15 Arizona.

Nobody was hurt in the tornado, but the gusts killed a dog, according to the TV station.

