ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona child killed by falling metal gate at elementary school

Nov 18, 2023, 4:00 PM | Updated: 5:20 pm

(Pima County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 9-year-old child was killed by a falling metal gate Friday at Centennial Elementary School in Tucson.

According to information provided by the Pima County Sheriff’s Office, the child was helping to close the gate when the incident occurred.

Deputies and paramedics responding to the scene tried to revive the child who was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

