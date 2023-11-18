Arizona child killed by falling metal gate at elementary school

PHOENIX — A 9-year-old child was killed by a falling metal gate Friday at Centennial Elementary School in Tucson.

According to information provided by the Pima County Sheriff’s Office, the child was helping to close the gate when the incident occurred.

Deputies and paramedics responding to the scene tried to revive the child who was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

BREAKING: A STUDENT AT CENTENNIAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ON TUCSON'S NORTH SIDE DIED AFTER BEING CRUSHED BY A METAL GATE. ACCORDING TO PCSD, A NINE YEAR OLD WAS HELPING CLOSE A LARGE METAL GATE — WHEN THE GATE DISCONNECTED FROM ITS SUPPORT AND FELL ON THE CHILD. pic.twitter.com/Peji1v5HhT — Ashley Bowerman (@NewsWithAshley) November 18, 2023

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.