Accident, I-10 closure creates congestion on Loop 101 North

PHOENIX — Loop 101 North experienced a backup in the area of Broadway Road in Tempe on Saturday morning because of an accident.

Wet conditions from the morning rain and the closure of westbound Interstate 10 this weekend also added to the congestion on Loop 101 North.

Travelers should anticipate delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

🚧 I-10 WB closed between US 60 and 40th Street.

🚧 SR 143 SB closed between Loop 202 and I-10.

🚧 US 60 EB and WB on- and off-ramps closed at Mesa, Country Club and Stapley drives. Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory full details: https://t.co/5SJFJWJcoq pic.twitter.com/3fvqK3Ns0u — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 17, 2023

