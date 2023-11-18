Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Accident, I-10 closure creates congestion on Loop 101 North

Nov 18, 2023, 10:01 AM

Loop 101 North

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Loop 101 North experienced a backup in the area of Broadway Road in Tempe on Saturday morning because of an accident.

Wet conditions from the morning rain and the closure of westbound Interstate 10 this weekend also added to the congestion on Loop 101 North.

Travelers should anticipate delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

