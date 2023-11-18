Police locate missing man in wheelchair last seen in Peoria

PHOENIX — The Peoria Police Department on Saturday morning announced that a 59-year-old man who had been missing since Friday had been located.

Before police announced Edward Calderon had been located, he last was seen in his wheelchair wearing a green jacket, a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a black baseball hat near 75th and Peoria avenues.

According to family members, Calderon is non-verbal and takes several daily medications due to medical conditions.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.