Police locate missing man in wheelchair last seen in Peoria
Nov 18, 2023, 11:43 AM | Updated: 12:00 pm
(Photo provided by Peoria Police Department.)
PHOENIX — The Peoria Police Department on Saturday morning announced that a 59-year-old man who had been missing since Friday had been located.
Before police announced Edward Calderon had been located, he last was seen in his wheelchair wearing a green jacket, a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a black baseball hat near 75th and Peoria avenues.
According to family members, Calderon is non-verbal and takes several daily medications due to medical conditions.
