Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and singer Cassie settle lawsuit alleging abuse
Nov 17, 2023, 9:02 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and singer Cassie settled a lawsuit alleging abuse one day after Cassie sued the powerful music producer.
Nov 17, 2023, 9:02 PM
SEATTLE (AP) — The suspicious letters sent to vote centers and government buildings in six states this month were undeniably scary, some containing traces of fentanyl or white powder, accompanied by not-so-veiled threats and dubious political symbols. Harkening back to the anthrax attacks that killed five people in 2001, the mailings are prompting elections officials […]
2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Iranian-backed militants in Iraq and Syria have long battled with U.S. and coalition forces, launching sporadic attacks against bases in the region where troops are deployed to fight Islamic State group insurgents. But since Oct. 17, as civilian deaths in Israel’s war against Hamas began to skyrocket, there has been a dramatic […]
2 hours ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will campaign Saturday in west-central Iowa as part of his fall push to sign up supporters and volunteers ahead of the state’s leadoff caucuses, now less than two months away. Trump is expected to headline an organizing rally in Fort Dodge, a GOP-leaning hub, the latest […]
2 hours ago
President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will talk migration, fentanyl trafficking and Cuba relations on Friday.
5 hours ago
The chairman of the House Ethics Committee announced Friday he has filed a resolution to force a vote on expelling Rep. George Santos.
6 hours ago
A woman who said Bill Cosby sexually assaulted her when she was a young comedy writer more than 50 years ago filed a lawsuit against the actor Thursday under a soon-to-expire New York law that gave victims of sexual abuse a one-year “window” for claims that would otherwise be barred by time limits. Joan Tarshis […]
7 hours ago
Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.