Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and singer Cassie settle lawsuit alleging abuse

Nov 17, 2023, 9:02 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and singer Cassie settled a lawsuit alleging abuse one day after Cassie sued the powerful music producer.

United States News

Halei Watkins, communications manager for King County Elections, poses for a portrait in the mail r...

Associated Press

Officials stock up on overdose antidote naloxone after fentanyl-laced letters disrupt vote counting

SEATTLE (AP) — The suspicious letters sent to vote centers and government buildings in six states this month were undeniably scary, some containing traces of fentanyl or white powder, accompanied by not-so-veiled threats and dubious political symbols. Harkening back to the anthrax attacks that killed five people in 2001, the mailings are prompting elections officials […]

2 hours ago

This image from video provided by the Department of Defense shows a Nov. 8, 2023, airstrike on a we...

Associated Press

How the US strikes a delicate balance in responding to attacks on its forces by Iran-backed militias

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iranian-backed militants in Iraq and Syria have long battled with U.S. and coalition forces, launching sporadic attacks against bases in the region where troops are deployed to fight Islamic State group insurgents. But since Oct. 17, as civilian deaths in Israel’s war against Hamas began to skyrocket, there has been a dramatic […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Oct. 29, 2023, in Siou...

Associated Press

Trump returns to Iowa for another rally and needles the state’s governor for endorsing DeSantis

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will campaign Saturday in west-central Iowa as part of his fall push to sign up supporters and volunteers ahead of the state’s leadoff caucuses, now less than two months away. Trump is expected to headline an organizing rally in Fort Dodge, a GOP-leaning hub, the latest […]

2 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador chat prior to having t...

Associated Press

Biden and Mexico’s leader will meet in California. Fentanyl, migrants and Cuba are on the agenda

President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will talk migration, fentanyl trafficking and Cuba relations on Friday.

5 hours ago

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., watches as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., to...

Associated Press

Ethics chairman launches a new bid to expel George Santos after a withering report on his conduct

The chairman of the House Ethics Committee announced Friday he has filed a resolution to force a vote on expelling Rep. George Santos.

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Bill Cosby accuser files new lawsuit under expiring New York survivors law

A woman who said Bill Cosby sexually assaulted her when she was a young comedy writer more than 50 years ago filed a lawsuit against the actor Thursday under a soon-to-expire New York law that gave victims of sexual abuse a one-year “window” for claims that would otherwise be barred by time limits. Joan Tarshis […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and singer Cassie settle lawsuit alleging abuse