Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A Texas woman convicted of killing pro cyclist ‘Mo’ Wilson is sentenced to 90 years in prison

Nov 16, 2023, 10:01 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday sentenced a woman to 90 years in prison for the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in a case that sent investigators on a 43-day international search for the killer.

Jurors deliberated for just over three hours before delivering the sentence for Kaitlin Armstrong, who investigators say tracked Wilson to the apartment where she was staying and shot her three times. They took only two hours on Thursday to convict her of murder.

“As a family we believe justice has been served,” Eric Wilson, the victim’s father, said after the sentencing. “There really are no winners here. This is not a time for celebration, but a time for prayer. A time to pray for our family, our friends, and the Armstrong family and their friends.”

He added that while the family’s lives have changed forever, “with this challenging ordeal now behind us, we are ready to move forward and continue our healing.”

“And we will do this with Moriah’s strong, determined, gentle and kind spirit,” Wilson said.

Prosecutors said Armstrong gunned down the 25-year-old Anna Wilson in a jealous rage. The cyclist had briefly dated Armstrong’s boyfriend several months earlier, and went swimming and to a meal with him the day she was killed.

Armstrong’s defense attorneys had urged the jury to consider something less than life in prison. Under current Texas law, Armstrong, 35, will be eligible for parole in 30 years.

“The loss of Moriah Wilson is a tragedy, and our hearts go out to the Wilson family and the family of our client Kaitlin Armstrong,” defense attorney Rick Cofer said.

After Armstrong was sentenced, sobs could be heard coming from the area of the courtroom where her family sat. Her father stood to look at her, and wiped tears from his eyes.

Members of Wilson’s family exchanged hugs with each other following the jury’s announcement and her mother, Karen Wilson, delivered a statement directly to Armstrong.

“When you shot Moriah in the heart, you shot me in the heart … all the people who loved her, pierced their hearts,” she said, looking at Armstrong as she left the witness stand. Armstrong did not appear to return her gaze.

A Vermont native and former alpine skier at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, Anna Wilson was an emerging star in pro gravel and mountain bike racing. She was visiting Austin ahead of a race in Texas, where she was among the favorites to win.

Armstrong tracked Wilson to the apartment where she was staying through a fitness app and shot her three times, twice in the head and once through the heart, investigators said.

“I would have done anything to stand in the way of that bullet,” Karen Wilson told jurors on Thursday at the start of the punishment phase of the trial. “She did not deserve a death like that.”

Wilson added that “from the day she was born, she (Anna Wilson) had a force in her.”

“She lived as if every day was her last day. And she lived it so fully. She never wasted any time. … It’s as if she knew her life would be short.”

Armstrong did not testify on her own behalf during the trial.

Caitlin Cash, the friend who found Wilson’s body and tried to perform CPR, told jurors she had texted Wilson’s mother earlier that day with a photo of her starting a bike ride with a note: “Your girl is in safe hands here in Austin.”

“I felt a lot of guilt not being able to protect her,” Cash said. “I fought for her with everything I had.”

Armstrong’s younger sister Christine had told jurors that her older sister “is not a bad person.”

“She’s such a special person,” Christine Armstrong said before looking at Kaitlin Armstrong. “I’ve always looked up to you. … She’s always cared for other people.”

Kaitlin Armstrong’s Jeep was seen near the apartment where Wilson was staying around the time she was shot and bullet casings found near Wilson’s body matched a gun Armstrong owned. Armstrong briefly met with police before selling her vehicle and using her sister’s passport to fly to Costa Rica.

She spent more than $6,000 on a nose job there and changed the color and style of her hair to evade authorities before she was arrested at a beachside hostel, investigators said.

Armstrong again tried to escape authorities during an Oct. 11 medical appointment outside of jail. She faces a separate felony escape charge.

United States News

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer; former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Adm. Mike Mullen; Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog; United Nations Relief and Works Agency Director of Communications Juliette Touma; San Francisco Mayor London Breed. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former New […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

2 transgender boys sue after University of Missouri halts gender-affirming care to minors

Two transgender boys are suing the University of Missouri over its decision to stop providing gender-affirming care to minors over concerns that a new state law could create legal issues for its doctors. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal court, alleges that the university is discriminating against the teens based on their diagnoses of gender […]

56 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man sentenced to probation for threats made to Indiana congressman

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana man accused of intimidating and harassing GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Banks and his family earlier this year was sentenced to probation Friday, according to court records. Aaron L. Thompson, of Fort Wayne, was charged with felony intimidation with the threat to commit a forcible felony and misdemeanor harassment by means […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Ohio Catholic priest gets life sentence for sex-trafficking convictions

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest received a life sentence Friday for his convictions on five counts related to sex-trafficking charges in the molestation of three boys who prosecutors say he met at an Ohio preschool and coerced to continue sexual activity as adults. Rev. Michael Zacharias, 56, received concurrent life sentences for […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman convicted of killing pro cyclist Anna ‘Mo’ Wilson gets 90 years in prison. What happened?

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The murder trial of a Texas woman charged in the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna “Mo” Wilson has ended with a guilty verdict and a 90-year prison sentence. It took jurors only two hours to convict Kaitlin Armstrong of murder on Thursday and just over three hours […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Shooting at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital ends with suspect dead, police say

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A shooting at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital Friday ended with the suspect dead, police said. In a statement just before 5 p.m. Gov. Chris Sununu said the incident had been contained. “While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased. The state immediately mobilized, and […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

A Texas woman convicted of killing pro cyclist ‘Mo’ Wilson is sentenced to 90 years in prison