PHOENIX — Abisai Urias, 32, of Tucson was found guilty in absentia last week of transporting 40 pounds of methamphetamine, possessing anabolic steroids and possessing a firearm during a drug offense in Yavapai County.

Urias was initially arrested by a City of Cottonwood police officer in May 2022 after a traffic stop. After questioning by the officer, Urias admitted he had steroids in the vehicle.

A search uncovered vials of anabolic steroids, a loaded handgun in the driver’s door and nearly 40 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a duffle bag and a dog-food bag.

He is facing between five to more than 30 years in prison and will be sentenced when he is returned to custody. Authorities ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Cottonwood Police Department or their local police department.

Yavapai County Attorney Dennis McGrane said efficient work by the prosecution team and investigating officers made the conviction possible. He also encouraged drug users to get clean.

“This crime was particularly egregious because of the very large quantity of drugs involved, and the presence of a loaded handgun. My office will continue to vigorously prosecute drug dealers and will seek lengthy prison terms in cases like this,” McGrane said.

Drug users in Yavapai County can visit the MATFORCE website for regional assistance or call the national Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration hotline at 1-800-662-4357.

