Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport garners national and global acclaim

PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport has once again secured the best ranking among large airports in the Wall Street Journal’s The Best and Worst U.S. Airports of 2023, narrowly edging out Minneapolis.

Sky Harbor also claimed the top spot in 2019, the last time the rankings had been compiled due to a pause for COVID.

Fewest flight cancellations, taxi out time and rideshare fees were among the airport’s top scores. The study examines the nation’s largest airports on a number of factors including reliability, on-time performance, security wait times, airfare prices, customer satisfaction and more.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said the award is a testament to the hard work of airport staff.

“(Staff) dedication and devotion earned us this recognition from the Wall Street Journal, and we couldn’t do it without our amazing Aviation team and everyone who makes the airport run,” Gallego said.

Sky Harbor achieved high rankings in the reliability category due to Phoenix’s weather, which contributes to fewer flight cancellations. As the busiest three-runway airport in the world, airport operations focus on efficiency on the airfield, curbs, roadways and terminals.

“Phoenix Sky Harbor is America’s best airport for one simple reason, our commitment to provide an extraordinary airport experience for our passengers,” said Phoenix City Councilwoman for District 1 Ann O’Brien.

Over the past year, the passenger experience has been enhanced by a new eight-gate concourse in Terminal 4 and the extension of the PHX Sky Train to the Rental Car Center. Technology has also been enhanced, including the availability of mobile ID to travelers at security checkpoints and the option to take an autonomous Waymo vehicle to and from the airport.

Accessibility Matters

While the Wall Street Journal ranking is a national feather in the cap for Sky Harbor Airport, the facility was also acknowledged twice on a global scale last week for its accessibility efforts.

The airport was awarded an Accessible Airport Award by International Airport Review as part of their Airport Honour Awards. This award recognizes airports committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for all passengers.

Sky Harbor was commended for efforts at assisting the visually impaired with the Aira app, having hearing loop technology for the hearing impaired, providing a sensory room for travelers with sensory issues, and dementia-friendly training.

Due in large part to its dementia training, Sky Harbor was the winner last week in Airports Council International-North America’s Excellence in Marketing, Communications and Customer Experience Awards for Best Large Airport Customer Service Program.

